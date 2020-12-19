Liberty quarterback signee Hampton shined during unique evaluation process

“Nate ended up being who we really, really wanted. Fortunately he came with us early and stayed with us,” Freeze said Wednesday. “I just think he’s going to be an outstanding athlete at quarterback.”

Hampton was one of 18 players who signed Wednesday in the December signing period. The class featured plenty of defensive players to build up that part of the roster, and Hampton was the lone quarterback who signed.

“I think we’re going to have a really great class and be able to perform in the future and continue to build this organization and continue to build this team,” Hampton said.

Hampton has only played the position for three seasons and two of them have come at the varsity level at Davie County High.

Hampton threw for 1,570 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions as a sophomore, then became a bonafide prospect as a junior.

He completed 262 of 436 passes for 3,285 yards, 22 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and ran for 420 yards and nine touchdowns on 126 carries.

Hampton became a three-star recruit according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, and the website ranks him as the 59th best pro-style quarterback in the nation.