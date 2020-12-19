Liberty quarterback signee Hampton shined during unique evaluation process

Quarterback evaluation is one of the more important elements for Hugh Freeze in his recruiting class. The Liberty football coach doesn’t rely solely on watching film to make his determination.
He wants to see the quarterbacks in person to make sure he is not being fooled by what is shown on tape, and also utilize those visits to make sure the signal caller has the intangibles to fit within the program.
The coronavirus pandemic forced Freeze to go out of his comfort zone recruiting a quarterback in the 2021 class. Those essential in-home visits? Not happening. The fall season to get further evaluation? Wiped away.
Freeze relied heavily on quarterbacks coach Kent Austin as the evaluation process took shape. The pair narrowed their prospective list to four signal callers and relied on 2019 game film and previous in-person interactions to begin identifying who would be the quarterback in the signing class.
They kept coming back to Nate Hampton, a rising senior at Davie County High School in Advance, North Carolina. Hampton checked off the initial intangibles Freeze and Austin look for in a quarterback — an imposing 6-foot-6, 230-pound frame — and Davie County coach Tim Devericks utilizes an RPO offense that gave Hampton a familiarity with what Liberty runs.
Everything lined up and Hampton was the quarterback Liberty made a priority.
“Nate ended up being who we really, really wanted. Fortunately he came with us early and stayed with us,” Freeze said Wednesday. “I just think he’s going to be an outstanding athlete at quarterback.”
Hampton was one of 18 players who signed Wednesday in the December signing period. The class featured plenty of defensive players to build up that part of the roster, and Hampton was the lone quarterback who signed.
“I think we’re going to have a really great class and be able to perform in the future and continue to build this organization and continue to build this team,” Hampton said.
Hampton has only played the position for three seasons and two of them have come at the varsity level at Davie County High.
Hampton threw for 1,570 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions as a sophomore, then became a bonafide prospect as a junior.
He completed 262 of 436 passes for 3,285 yards, 22 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and ran for 420 yards and nine touchdowns on 126 carries.
Hampton became a three-star recruit according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, and the website ranks him as the 59th best pro-style quarterback in the nation.
“I think the biggest thing for me is I’ve only played quarterback for three years. I think once you go back and watch my sophomore year tape to my junior year tape, you see a completely different player out there, and I think that transition from junior year to senior year was going to be just as big,” Hampton said in a phone interview Thursday. “Just not getting to play that senior year, it was definitely difficult, but God has a plan for everything and I trust Him the whole way.
“Coach Austin and Coach Freeze, they adapted to the circumstances given and they told me I was the No. 1 quarterback and the No. 1 guy that they wanted. That really held a special place in my heart as well, just knowing that I’m going to go somewhere that I’m truly wanted. It was really just awesome.”
Hampton spent the first months of the pandemic sending video of him throwing to the Liberty coaching staff. He wanted them to see his development and understand he was spending each day continuing to improve.
“He’s got to change his mechanics a little bit, but there’s times on film that he shows he can really speed up his mechanics and function in the RPO world and all of that,” Freeze said. “It’s exciting to have that type of kid. Would we have liked to see him live? Of course, but I think Kent and I are very comfortable with him and think he’s going to be a heck of a player.”
Several in the recruiting class were unable to visit Liberty’s sprawling campus because of the recruiting restrictions put in place because of COVID-19. Freeze and his staff relied on virtual tours and Zoom or FaceTime interactions.
Hampton, though, visited campus March 7 for junior day. Hampton and other high school juniors watched the second spring practice, toured the campus and interacted with the coaching staff on a jam-packed Saturday.
He didn’t need to be sold on the facilities, and he said he never doubted Freeze’s commitment to Liberty when the coach’s name was rumored to be at the top of Auburn’s wish list to replace Gus Malzahn one week ago.
“He did a good job communicating. We have some calls on the weekends with all the commits and he got on the other week and was like, ‘Guys, don’t listen to all the media and whatnot,’” Hampton said. “He’s at peace, he’s happy and he’s done a great job communicating and being upfront with us. I think he’s really done a great job with that and I trust him as a coach and believe that he’s going to say what’s on his heart and say what he means to us recruits, as well.”
Those weekend calls were the way Hampton got to know the other members of the recruiting class. The only signee he met in person was linebacker Ahmad Walker when the two watched the Flames’ Nov. 14 matchup against Western Carolina from outside of Williams Stadium.
“He’s the only actual commit that I’ve met in person, but he seems like a really cool guy, really cool person,” Hampton said of Walker.
Hampton said offensive lineman Andrew Adair will be his roommate when the two enroll in January. “He seems like a really awesome person,” Hampton said of Adair.
Defensive lineman Khristian Zachary, the highest rated signee in program history, reached out to Hampton soon after he committed, and the two have quickly developed a rapport. Hampton said they spent two hours on the phone Wednesday night once signing day wrapped up.
They didn’t just talk football and X’s and O’s during the lengthy conversation.
“We’re trying to just figure out what ways we can impact Liberty," Hampton said, "and how we can go in there and try to do some things that can be very beneficial to everybody and try to start some things up that can really just be our way of giving back and glorifying God.”
