There was an obvious sense of disappointment as Liberty walked off the KSU Convocation Center floor on Feb. 16. The Flames felt the initial sting of seeing a double-digit lead evaporate in the second half and Kennesaw State rallying for a victory to secure control of the ASUN Conference

Once the pain subsided, it became apparent to Liberty that if it wanted to play for a fourth league title, the path to the crown was going through Kennesaw, Georgia.

Two and a half weeks and five consecutive victories later, the Flames are back in the ASUN tournament championship game. And it’s at the location of their last league loss, against the team that shared the regular-season title.

“Really what was built from that game, the experience learned, we’re so super grateful we get another opportunity to go there and play them again,” Liberty forward Kyle Rode said.

Liberty and Kennesaw State, the two teams that distinguished themselves as the clear favorites throughout the regular season, meet at 3 p.m. Sunday in a game that will be televised on ESPN2. An automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament is on the line.

“I just know that it’s a great opportunity to play for what this university stands for and what we’re going to play for Sunday at 3 o’clock,” Liberty guard Colin Porter said.

This stage is nothing new for Liberty in recent seasons. The Flames (26-7) are playing in their fifth conference tournament title game in six seasons, and they have three ASUN titles (2019, 2020 and 2021) on their resume.

“The more you can treat it like any other game, the better you are,” Liberty guard and three-time ASUN player of the year Darius McGhee said.

It is the first time the Owls (25-8) are on this stage at the Division I level. They only won three ASUN tournament games between 2010 and 2022 before rattling off triumphs over Queens and Lipscomb to reach this point.

The league announced Saturday that KSU will claim the automatic bid to the NIT if the Owls do not win Sunday’s championship game.

“We’ve been there, we’ve seen it, we’ve played a few games like this over the course of our time here,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said, “and looking forward again to the opportunity.”

The Flames have been eager for the rematch since their lone regular-season meeting with KSU on Feb. 16. That matchup saw the Flames take a 14-point lead early in the second half, hold an 11-point advantage with 7½ minutes remaining and then succumb as KSU used a 16-3 run in the final four minutes to take control.

The Owls had a then-record 3,059 fans in attendance for that contest. Liberty expects another raucous crowd for KSU's program’s first appearance in a Division I conference championship game.

“Last time it was a crazy environment and it’s going to be even crazier,” Liberty forward Zach Cleveland said. “It’s just the games you dream to play in as a kid, so it’ll be fun.”

Liberty and KSU both have veteran-laden lineups that have developed over time.

The Owls, under ASUN coach of the year Amir Abdur-Rahim, toiled through lean years. Abdur-Rahim’s first KSU team only won one game and the next two seasons featured a combined 18 triumphs.

The 25 wins this season are the most for the team since the 2003-04 season, when the Owls won the Division II national championship.

“Their culture and success and how they’ve built it over the last few years has been really cool to see as a conference opponent,” Rode said. “Just super excited for the environment and the game opportunity on Sunday.”

Liberty enters this title contest knowing it had every opportunity to win the first matchup. The Flames shot 53% from the field and 50% from 3-point range but struggled offensively over the final 5½ minutes (2 for 10) and allowed KSU to shoot 72% in the second half.

It served as a wake-up call for the Flames in wanting to finish games stronger.

“We’ve really been focused on the defensive end and straight up finishing,” Rode said.

Liberty closed out a road win against Queens late in the regular season and then pulled away in the final minutes to edge Eastern Kentucky in Thursday’s semifinal round.

“I think ... our guys have been in some games in postseason and they know the reality of how adverse it can be, how much pressure could be presented as well as the intensity and the physicality of the game,” McKay said. “For a lot of teams, it’s a little sense of desperation; if we lose, we’re finished, and the finality of that enhances the atmosphere in the room.”

McGhee, the nation’s third-leading scorer at 22.7 points per game, has scored 90 points in the last two meetings with KSU. He had 47 in an overtime win to close the 2021-22 regular season, and then tallied 43 last month. He will be the focus of the KSU defense.

The Owls have a more balanced attack with three players scoring in double figures.

“They have a complete team that really flourishes in the system,” McKay said.

Chris Youngblood, despite a lackluster six points against Lipscomb in the semifinal round, still averages more than 13 points per contest and hit a big 3-pointer against the Bisons.

Terrell Burden and Demond Robinson both have proven they can score when needed.

The 6-foot-8 Robinson potentially could be a difference maker against the Flames. He is averaging 16.5 points and shooting 70.6% from the field in the Owls’ two league tournament victories over Queens and Lipscomb, and he went for 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the victory over the Flames.

“Robinson’s a good player, a physical player, and he presents a challenge,” Liberty forward Blake Preston said.