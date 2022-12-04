Liberty 'really excited' to play Toledo in Boca Raton Bowl

Liberty has been no stranger to play its bowl game in Florida since joining the Bowl Subdivision ranks. Two of the Flames’ three bowl appearances have been in the Sunshine State.

Their final bowl appearance as an independent program will be in Florida. This time, it’s a different destination than the Cure Bowl in Orlando.

Liberty accepted an invitation Sunday afternoon to play in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Flames (8-4) will face Mid-American Conference champion Toledo (8-5) at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

“I think they’re going to be really excited to play an opponent that just won their conference championship,” Liberty interim head coach Josh Aldridge said. “I think natural competitiveness will kick in and I think the ability to have time to get healthy and all those things and kind of wrap their mind around what’s going on around them here will allow them to kind of refocus and get ready for this big game.”

The Flames were led by Hugh Freeze in their first three bowl games. They won all three contests with triumphs over Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina in the 2019 and 2020 Cure Bowls, and Eastern Michigan in the 2021 LendingTree Bowl.

Freeze announced this past Monday he accepted the head coaching position at Auburn and has already begun assembling his staff at the SEC program.

Aldridge was named the interim coach and will guide the team through the bowl game.

“Certainly, a great opportunity for us to play a championship-caliber program and it’s a great destination,” athletic director Ian McCaw said. “We’ve been looking at Boca the last couple of years thinking that could be a destination for us. We like warm weather, we like going to Florida and I think our team is going to be really excited about it.”

Jamey Chadwell, who was introduced as the program’s 10th head coach earlier Sunday, will work behind the scenes on building his coaching staff and getting the recruiting class set before the early signing period later this month.

He said he does not know whether he will be in attendance for the bowl game while working on the recruiting class but added he will be as supportive as he can as the team prepares for the Rockets.

“I know Coach Aldridge will do a fantastic job as the interim,” Chadwell said. “Really just observing a lot, trying to get to know the players as much as I can and the lay of the land as I put a staff together, and then we’ve got to recruit. The current commitments, try to keep the current commitments, try to bring some people in, and then also looking in the [transfer] portal.”

Liberty is matched up with a team from the MAC for the second straight bowl game. The Flames rolled to a 56-20 win over Eastern Michigan in last season’s LendingTree Bowl, and they improved to 2-0 against teams from the MAC since moving up to the FBS with a 21-12 win over Akron earlier this season.

“We'd gotten a little bit of a hint that they might match us up with the MAC champion," McCaw said, "and obviously again we’ve had some success in bowl games and playing a championship-caliber program that should be a great matchup on ESPN."

Toledo, though, presents a different challenge than both Eastern Michigan and Akron.

The Rockets average nearly 406 yards of total offense per game led by quarterback Dequan Finn.

Finn has thrown for 2,127 yards and 22 touchdowns while completing 59% of his passes this season.

Jerjuan Newton leads the team with 788 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Jamal Turner has added eight receiving touchdowns.

“I know they have a really athletic quarterback and a lot of speed on the outside. I looked at them probably about an hour ago for the first time, just watching the championship game,” Aldridge said, referencing the Rockets’ 17-7 win over Ohio in Saturday’s MAC title game.

“Obviously very well-coached; to win any league you’ve got to be very well-coached, and obviously I know they’re going to come into this game very motivated to put a stamp on their season. They’re riding high with obviously a lot of momentum, and cannot wait to match wits with them. Very impressed with what I’ve watched so far.”