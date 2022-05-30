Liberty receives at-large bid to Gainesville Regional, opens Friday against red-hot Oklahoma

Liberty opened the college baseball season with two emphatic victories over Florida in Gainesville, Florida. The Flames return to the Sunshine State a little more than three months later for NCAA Tournament play.

Liberty secured its second straight at-large bid into regional play when it was selected as the third seed in the Gainesville Regional. The challenging regional features Florida, the No. 13 national seed, along with Big 12 tournament champion Oklahoma and MAC tournament champion Central Michigan.

“After that weekend, I felt like if we didn’t get to the NCAA Tournament, it was going to be a failure of a season. Lo and behold, not only do we get back but we get to go down there and play,” Liberty coach Scott Jackson said after the selection show. “It’s pretty neat to kind of come full circle, I guess if you will, for our program, and we’d love to be able to continue to be playing beyond just our trip to Gainesville. We’ll see how it goes down there.”

The Flames were one of the last four teams into the field, according to Army’s Mike Buddie, the NCAA Division I baseball committee chairman. Florida State, Ole Miss and Grand Canyon joined Liberty as the last four teams to get into the field.

Liberty’s resume featured an RPI of 31, the nation’s 13th-strongest nonconference strength of schedule, and seven Quadrant 1 victories.

The Flames’ schedule featured nine teams that are in the 64-team field. Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Florida are national seeds, while Virginia, VCU, Campbell, Wake Forest, Canisius and Kennesaw State also made the field.

Liberty went 11-13 against those teams.

“There’s 24 games on our schedule that are in the NCAA Tournament,” Jackson said. “I had a feeling after Notre Dame was not announced as a host that nonconference strength of schedule and nonconference performance would factor into this, and sure enough it held up that way.”

The Flames (37-21) and Sooners (37-20) will meet at 1 p.m. Friday at Florida Ballpark, followed by Florida (39-22) and Central Michigan (42-17) at 6:30 p.m.

Jackson revealed that freshman left-hander Garrett Horn likely won’t be available for a fourth straight weekend with an undisclosed injury. Horn had developed into the Friday night ace during league play, and his absence means Dylan Cumming, Joe Adametz III and likely Trey Gibson will be the first three starters this weekend.

“I feel like it makes our at-large selection even more rewarding, impressive. It’s been frustrating not to have him,” Jackson said, adding the coaching staff is not jeopardizing Horn’s future by trying to rush him back.

The at-large selection is the third in Liberty history. The first came in 2014 when the Flames went to the Charlottesville Regional, and last season Liberty advanced to the Knoxville Regional final last season as an at-large.

Liberty is in the NCAA Tournament field for an eighth time (1993, 1998, 2000, 2013, 2014, 2019 and 2021). The trip to the Gainesville Regional is the second time the Flames are heading to Florida for regional play after going to the Tallahassee Regional in 1998.

The Flames opened the season on Feb. 18 through 20 at Florida and took the second and third games of the series. Those triumphs propelled Liberty into the Top 25, and it remained a fixture in the polls until late March.

Liberty struggled early in ASUN Conference play before rebounding to claim a share of the East Division title with Kennesaw State and the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament.

The Flames went undefeated in pool play and advanced to the championship game, where they fell to KSU 10-6.

Liberty’s RPI jumped 10 spots last week thanks to a win over FGCU and splitting two games with KSU. The Owls’ RPI finished at 47 and FGCU had an RPI of 77.

“We were fortunate to be able to play Florida Gulf Coast once and Kennesaw twice. I really had a good feeling after the loss on Saturday, even though we lost a chance to win a conference title, I think the best-case scenario was there for us that we lost to a team with an RPI inside of 50 on a neutral-site field,” Jackson said. “That means they’re going to stay inside of 50 as it went into Selection Monday, which gave us four more wins against a top-50 opponent, which really helps you pass the eye test.”

Oklahoma enters having won six of its past seven games, including a 4-0 mark in the Big 12 tournament. The Sooners throttled Texas, 8-1, to win the tournament title.

“Gosh, they’re good. I’ve known Skip [Johnson, Oklahoma coach] for a long time when he was a pitching coach at Texas. I know how well-coached they’re going to be,” Jackson said. “They made a run there to the end of that conference tournament and really did some neat things.”

The winner of the Gainesville Regional will face the winner of the Blacksburg Regional in a super regional.

Virginia Tech, the ACC regular-season champion, claimed the No. 4 national seed. The Hokies host the Blacksburg Regional and open against Wright State at 7 p.m. Friday. The other matchup between Gonzaga and Columbia begins at 1 p.m.

Virginia secured the second seed in the Greenville Regional, hosted by No. 8 national seed East Carolina. The Cavaliers open with Coastal Carolina on Friday.

VCU, the Atlantic 10 champion, was given the third seed for the Chapel Hill Regional and plays second-seeded Georgia on Friday.

KSU was sent to the Hattiesburg Regional as the third seed and opens against second-seeded LSU.

