Liberty receives invitation to join Conference USA as full member

"I have great trust in Ian. I know that he has the best interest for our program as the other programs here,” Freeze said. “Whatever he sees as options, I think he will definitely communicate those to me and get my opinion, and I'm sure Ritchie [McKay, men’s basketball coach] and Scott [Jackson, baseball coach] and all the other coaches, and then make a decision if we have options like that.”

The invitations come as C-USA tries to remain afloat in this wave of conference realignment.

The league, made up of 14 members entering this athletic season, is down to five members as of Wednesday, and it could lose two more if another Group of Five conference elects to expand.

Conference USA’s five remaining members are Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky, Florida International, Louisiana Tech and Texas-El Paso, and that number could be down to three by the week’s end.

The Murfreesboro Daily News Journal reported the Mid-American Conference could add MTSU and WKU by the end of this week following meetings of the university presidents and athletic directors.

Conferences need eight full members at the FBS level, and the invitations sent to Liberty, NMSU, JSU and SHSU would give C-USA seven full members, if MTSU and WKU depart for the MAC.