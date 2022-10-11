Liberty redshirt tracker: Which freshmen are on track to burn their redshirts?

The Liberty football season reached its midway point this past weekend with an 18-point win at UMass. The Flames are one win away from becoming bowl eligible, and coach Hugh Freeze has decisions to make regarding roster management and which freshmen to redshirt.

Liberty has been hampered by injuries this season, which has necessitated getting freshmen on the field, and it brings up the prospect of whether these players will be redshirted this season or in the future.

“Sometimes the redshirts are better in Year 2, 3 and 4 if you have injuries or something,” Freeze said. “… We’re not afraid to play any of them in at least four games for sure.”

Two safeties have either exceeded four games played or are right on the number. A defensive lineman is not far behind, and there are a host of defensive players who just made their collegiate debuts and could play in up to three more games.

“I always say if you’re good enough, you’re old enough. That’s all we worry about,” co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge said. “The whole redshirt deal, we’re always going to do what’s best for the player and his longevity, and really they’re going to have to come to us and tell us — if they’re on the bubble, that is — I’d like to do this, that or the other. I’ve always said if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.

“We’ve played tons of freshmen on defense since I’ve been here. Khristian Zachary, TreShaun Clark, Ahmad Walker, Aakil Washington, Stephen Sings, the list goes on and on. We’re not afraid to do that. If they’re in the two-deep, they’re going to play. We’re not going to hold it back and there’s no reason to make somebody else play 60 plays instead of 40 or 35 just because we’re trying to redshirt a guy. The best experience they can get — don’t get me wrong, an extra year in the weight room and all those things is great — the only way you get good at something is you go out there and screw it up. The things I’m really good at is because I’ve screwed it up a lot. I think that’s the only way you develop those guys, you’ve got to play them.”

Ideally, the players who haven’t seen the field through the season’s first half can find some playing time over the next six to seven games to get acclimated to the college game.

Here is a breakdown of where the freshmen stack up after six games.

The redshirt is burnt:

» Brylan Green: The safety has played in all six games and currently serves as JaVon Scruggs’ backup at free safety. Green will continue playing following Monday’s announcement that Jaylon Jimmerson will not play the remainder of the season in order to preserve his year of eligibility. Green has nine tackles (two solo), 0.5 tackles for a loss and a pass breakup on defense, and he also plays on some special teams.

Not stopping after four games:

» A’Khori Jones: Another safety who has found playing time immediately. Jones didn’t play in the first two games, but has played in four straight and is Robert Rahimi’s backup at strong safety. Jones, like Green, plays a good number of snaps on defense and is on some special teams units. Jones has six tackles (four solo).

Three games in:

» Bryce Dixon: Dixon is the fifth in the five-man interior defensive linemen rotation. Kendy Charles, Dennis Osagiede, Dre Butler and Jay Hardy are the primary four, and Dixon is the one who will play if the Flames go with the heavy package and an extra interior lineman is needed. He has played in the past two games and three in total, registering three tackles (two solo).

Played in one, could see more:

» CJ Bazile Jr.: The defensive end made his collegiate debut at UMass as Zachary’s backup at defensive end. Bazile was originally slated to play at bandit during training camp, but moved to defensive end with Clark out with the meniscus injury, and it appears he is playing ahead of Marquise Brunson. Bazile had a pretty good debut with three tackles (one solo) and a half tackle for a loss over 30-some odd snaps.

“I thought he played well. There were a few deer in the headlights moments, but for first game ever in college football, it was pretty dang good,” Aldridge said. “He’s only going to get better honestly. We would have liked to have gotten him in before this game, but just hadn’t worked out that way.”

The plan is for Bazile to play in up to three more games. Clark's recovery could change that plan.

"That one is to be determined based on health," Freeze said.

» Dexter Ricks Jr.: Ricks played exclusively on special teams at UMass, and then played at corner on the final defensive series. He has dressed and traveled the past two weeks as the fifth cornerback behind Chris Megginson, Kobe Singleton, Daijahn Anthony and Amarian Williams.

» Jayden Sweeney: Sweeney traveled for the first time and played on special teams before getting on the field as a safety for the final defensive series. With Jimmerson redshirting, Sweeney could continue playing on special teams while serving as the third-string safety.

Haven’t played yet, but playing is still an option:

» Rashaud Pernell: Pernell is the third-highest rated prospect to sign with Liberty. He was initially signed with Virginia Tech before being let out of his NLI over the summer and then landing with the Flames. Pernell has been on the scout team while getting acclimated to the defense, and he could play at bandit opposite of the defensive end. He has Durrell Johnson and Stephen Sings V ahead of him.

“Rashaud is going to get reps this week in practice, but we’ll see how the season goes,” Freeze said.

» Miyon Conaway: A hamstring injury prevented Conaway from getting on the field in training camp, and his future is on the edge, which is where Zachary, Bazile and Brunson play.

» Antwon Jackson: The plan this season was to redshirt Jackson and get him bulked up. He arrived on campus at 155 pounds and the ideal playing weight for him will be at 170.

» Markel Fortenberry: Getting tired of hearing about all the defensive players? Well, we’ve finally made our way to an offensive player. Fortenberry, the lone wide receiver in the recruiting class, has been working with the scout team this season. With CJ Daniels now being redshirted and Caleb Snead recovering from a right-foot injury, Fortenberry could see some playing time behind the likes of Noah Frith, CJ Yarbrough, Khaleb Coleman and Jaivian Lofton.

Recovering from injury, won’t risk early return:

» Jordan Norwood: Norwood had a slight injury when he arrived at Liberty, according to Aldridge, and he hasn’t practiced yet. He will redshirt and likely won’t play this season as he spends time in the weight room.

» Teigan Martin: Rinse and repeat for Martin. An injury has prevented him from practicing this season, so the plan is for him to bulk up from the 220-pound frame he arrived on campus at to around 250 pounds.