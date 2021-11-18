Liberty relying on balanced offense heading into Final Four matchup against Maryland

Liberty field hockey’s first three seasons as an affiliate member of the Big East featured three trips to the conference tournament championship game. However, each of those appearances ended in losses to perennial power UConn.
The common denominator in those seasons were the Flames had Agueda Moroni as the primary goal scorer. Moroni scored a lot of goals and became an All-American in the process, but she didn’t have a supporting cast of goal scorers to make the group balanced.
Flames coach Nikki Parsley-Blocker recruited and developed players who could score from the forward, midfield and defensive lines. Sure, there are one or two players who can rack up plenty of goals, but there is balance where opposing defenses can’t simply take away Jill Bolton or Daniella Rhodes to slow down Liberty’s offense.
The more proficient offensive attack has helped Liberty not only beat UConn in the Big East title game but allowed the Flames to reach the NCAA Tournament Final Four for the first time in program history. Liberty leads the nation with 3.67 goals per game and also is the national leader in four other offensive categories.
The ninth-ranked Flames (19-2) play fifth-ranked Maryland (15-6) at noon Friday at Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+.
“It’s hard for teams to scout just one specific forward,” Bolton said. “It’s not just me, it’s not just Dani, it’s not just Char [Charlotte Vaanhold] putting balls in the back of the net.”
The forward line of Bolton, Rhodes and Vaanhold have combined for 41 goals, with Bolton and Rhodes (Big East offensive player of the year) scoring 18 and 16 goals, respectively.
The midfield and defensive lines each have three players who have scored three goals or more, giving the Flames six players who have tallied more than six goals this season.
“How do you take away that many people?” Bolton said. “I think that does make it hard for other teams to really take away our forward line, because Lizzie Hamlett or Lexi Hosler or Reagan [Underwood] is going to step up and maybe put one in the back of the net, not just the forward line.”
The balanced scoring has allowed Liberty to lead the nation in goals, assists and points per game, and the Flames top the national leaderboard in scoring average and scoring margin.
Liberty also takes 7.39 penalty corners per game, which is the highest among the other Final Four teams Michigan, Northwestern and Harvard.
“It’s not just coming from one person,” Parsley-Blocker said. “It just makes it more difficult for an opposition when they can’t just hone in on one kid.”
The Flames are playing their third Big Ten team of the season after not playing an opponent from that conference since the 2017 season. Liberty’s schedules have primarily featured Atlantic Coast Conference opponents outside of Big East play, and facing Northwestern and Rutgers this season have prepared the Flames for this matchup with the Terrapins.
“This is the first time we’ve played that many Big Ten teams. Their conference is just so feisty and aggressive and physical compared to the other teams I’ve personally played before,” Vaanhold said. “It’s good to become more aggressive and get used to the physical play.”
The Flames scored three goals in their games against Northwestern and Rutgers this season, and the players said they have adapted to the physical play of the Big Ten compared to what they routinely face in the ACC and Big East.
“I think this group can handle it well. It does get physical at practices, so we’re a physical group as well. I like that personally,” defender/midfielder Maddie Hosler said. “I think it’s a good challenge for this team and we’re up for it. We definitely know that the Big Ten has some physicality that the Big East isn’t full of yet.”
Maryland was the Big Ten team the Flames faced in the 2017 season. The Terrapins claimed a 4-1 victory in College Park, Maryland, with Bolton scoring the lone goal.
“It was a hard-fought game. I remember they’re fast and they’re quick, and I’m excited because we are fast and we are quick,” Bolton said. “I think it’s just going to be a really fun game to play another Big Ten opponent. I love playing Big Ten; it’s somebody different than the ACC. They just bring so much different qualities, so I think going against them in the Final Four is just going to make everything so much better, and it’s just going to be a really fun game.”