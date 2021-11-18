Liberty relying on balanced offense heading into Final Four matchup against Maryland

“This is the first time we’ve played that many Big Ten teams. Their conference is just so feisty and aggressive and physical compared to the other teams I’ve personally played before,” Vaanhold said. “It’s good to become more aggressive and get used to the physical play.”

The Flames scored three goals in their games against Northwestern and Rutgers this season, and the players said they have adapted to the physical play of the Big Ten compared to what they routinely face in the ACC and Big East.

“I think this group can handle it well. It does get physical at practices, so we’re a physical group as well. I like that personally,” defender/midfielder Maddie Hosler said. “I think it’s a good challenge for this team and we’re up for it. We definitely know that the Big Ten has some physicality that the Big East isn’t full of yet.”

Maryland was the Big Ten team the Flames faced in the 2017 season. The Terrapins claimed a 4-1 victory in College Park, Maryland, with Bolton scoring the lone goal.

“It was a hard-fought game. I remember they’re fast and they’re quick, and I’m excited because we are fast and we are quick,” Bolton said. “I think it’s just going to be a really fun game to play another Big Ten opponent. I love playing Big Ten; it’s somebody different than the ACC. They just bring so much different qualities, so I think going against them in the Final Four is just going to make everything so much better, and it’s just going to be a really fun game.”

