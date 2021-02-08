Liberty remaining flexible in ever-changing college basketball season

Instead of another 13-day layoff, the Flames were able to get in necessary game reps and add more film to review in order to continue improving heading into the regular season’s stretch run.

“We’ve only played two conference home games thus far. I think it was important to have game-speed reps,” McKay said. “I think our guys were appreciative, too.

“I just felt like it was a sign of maturity and appreciation that we were able to get some good looks.”

One 13-day layoff is now the norm for league members this season. The ASUN, like several other mid-major conferences this season, has opted to have its teams play on back-to-back nights (Fridays and Saturdays) at the same arena in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, and Liberty became the third league team to find a game to be played in order to avoid the lengthy layoff.

Bellarmine opened conference play with an open weekend and filled it with home games against Transylvania and Mt. St. Joseph.

Lipscomb, with an open weekend at the end of January, scheduled a game against Bluefield State in order to avoid a sluggish start when the Bisons returned to league play.