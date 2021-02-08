Liberty remaining flexible in ever-changing college basketball season

The Liberty men’s basketball team took a necessary detour during its ASUN Conference schedule by quickly adding Lancaster Bible College to the slate last weekend. It wasn’t an attractive step outside of league play by any means, but it was one the Flames needed to stay sharp and mentally ready heading into the final three weeks of the regular season.
“I felt like our group needed to play,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said Friday night.
The 27-hour turnaround between finding the replacement game and taking the floor has embodied the unique flexibility these teams and coaches have needed to operate during the 2020-21 season, one defined by cancellations, postponements and ever-evolving scouting reports thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
Liberty (15-5, 6-2 ASUN), like the rest of the nine-team ASUN, is awaiting the finalization of this weekend’s schedule. The league has offered an altered slate each week since the beginning of January, with teams needing to quarantine (FGCU for two weeks at the beginning of conference play and North Florida now) necessitating the changes in order to get as many games played as possible.
The Flames were slated to play at North Alabama this weekend. However, with UNF now in quarantine, its series against Bellarmine is postponed, and the first-place Knights are in need of a new opponent.
The up-in-the-air nature of scheduling was seen on a weekly basis during the college football season, and it is being repeated during the college basketball campaign.
That has meant Liberty and the rest of the Division I programs have needed to be flexible in practices to change scouting reports at a moment’s notice.
“I think, honestly, it emphasizes practices more,” Liberty junior guard Darius McGhee said. “You really don’t know who you’re going to play against, so you really have to invest a lot of time and a lot of dedication into practice and making sure you’re locked in and getting better each and every day. There’s no telling what will be the case on the next day.”
North Florida, which entered last weekend’s key series at Liberty one game out of first place, received a positive test result Thursday afternoon. The contact tracing resulted in the entire program going into quarantine and being placed on an indefinite pause.
Liberty, then, was staring at a potential second 13-day layoff in less than a month, not to mention extending their time between home games to more than a month. The most recent home games were Jan. 8 and 9 against Kennesaw State.
Those are the two reasons McKay was so adamant about finding a program like Lancaster Bible College, a Division III team, to fill the void left by UNF.
Instead of another 13-day layoff, the Flames were able to get in necessary game reps and add more film to review in order to continue improving heading into the regular season’s stretch run.
“We’ve only played two conference home games thus far. I think it was important to have game-speed reps,” McKay said. “I think our guys were appreciative, too.
“I just felt like it was a sign of maturity and appreciation that we were able to get some good looks.”
One 13-day layoff is now the norm for league members this season. The ASUN, like several other mid-major conferences this season, has opted to have its teams play on back-to-back nights (Fridays and Saturdays) at the same arena in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, and Liberty became the third league team to find a game to be played in order to avoid the lengthy layoff.
Bellarmine opened conference play with an open weekend and filled it with home games against Transylvania and Mt. St. Joseph.
Lipscomb, with an open weekend at the end of January, scheduled a game against Bluefield State in order to avoid a sluggish start when the Bisons returned to league play.
The addition of Lancaster Bible to Liberty’s schedule on such short notice served as an added bonus for the Flames. They were able to flip the scouting report and go through a walkthrough in a short time frame, which will serve as preparation for the ASUN tournament.
“It was kind of like a quick turnaround, but also what we do every day we knew was going to win out,” McGhee said. “Our defensive principles and what we like to execute on both ends really wouldn’t change too much, and we knew we would hold on to what we value on both ends of the court.”
The conference tournament, previously held at the highest seed for each round, will be held in Jacksonville, Florida, at both Jacksonville and North Florida this season.
The tournament quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for March 4 and 5, with the championship game slated for March 7.
Quickly turning around and preparing for a new opponent is crucial to keeping the season alive in March.
It is something the Liberty upperclassmen, led by McGhee and Elijah Cuffee, have experienced before in the previous two ASUN tournaments and the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
“I think that just helps us coming down late in the season,” Cuffee said, “really just letting us know that we’ve got to be able to go out and play our system and kind of like impose our will on teams and let them play the game we want to play, not really kind of base our play on how they play.”