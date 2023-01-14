Liberty responds to Kirsipuu's hard foul by rattling Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas guard Johannes Kirsipuu gave Isiah Warfield a hip check and sent the Liberty guard flying to the hardwood early in the second half Saturday night.

The hard foul woke a sleeping giant.

Darius McGhee hit back-to-back 3-pointers. The 3,648 fans inside Liberty Arena made sure Kirsipuu knew he was the villain every time he touched the ball for the remainder of the game. Liberty fed off the energy and McGhee’s 32-point outing to claim an 82-62 victory over the Bears that moved the Flames into a four-way tie atop the ASUN Conference standings.

“We’re a very competitive team and I think in that moment you could just see how well-connected we are,” McGhee said. “You could see everybody on the bench, their intensity just ramped up. Even the fans, the fans kind of went crazy, which gave us an extra energy boost. We’re always riding behind every single one of those people; even if it was a situation with one of the managers, it would be the same exact response. I was kind of proud to see it happen that way.”

Liberty (14-5, 5-1 ASUN) held a comfortable 15-point lead when Kirsipuu, who was dribbling the ball around midcourt, shifted his weight to his left and checked his hip into Warfield’s torso. The officials reviewed the play for a couple of minutes before determining it was a common foul, which elicited a round of boos from the fans and sparked the Liberty bench.

McGhee hit 3s on back-to-back possessions to extend the advantage to 61-40, and the Bears (6-13, 1-5) never cut the deficit to within 16 points the rest of the game.

“I think the crowd was impactful to the game. I think Darius kind of got going a little bit when he saw his teammate get chucked to the floor,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “The neat thing about our guys is they have each other’s back."

McGhee led four players in double figures thanks to his blistering second-half shooting.

The first 3 after Kirsipuu’s hard foul snapped McGhee’s string of seven consecutive misses from beyond the arc. He made four of his last seven shots from 3-point range and shot 11 of 24 from the field.

“That’s as quiet of a 32 as I’ve seen,” McKay said. “I was kind of surprised when I saw it. To his credit, I think he created as many opportunities as he has in the last few games than he has his whole career.”

McGhee moved into a tie with former Duke guard JJ Redick for fourth in the NCAA record book with 457 career 3-pointers. The 23-year-old McGhee was 7 when Redick concluded his career with the Blue Devils following the 2005-06 season.

“I don’t think my comprehension of the game was there, but I could just tell there’s something different about this guy, just the way he was able to run at that speed and certain angles and get into shots and he was getting [shots] off and obviously he was making a ton of them,” McGhee said of Redick. “I think even as a kid that was one thing that stuck out to me is this guy is running really fast and getting these shots off and he’s doing it consistently.”

Colin Porter added a career-high 16 points and shot 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Kyle Rode had 11 points, five assists and three rebounds, and Blake Preston finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

The Flames used a 12-4 run late in the first half to create separation after the Bears’ switching defense caused problems to open the game. Liberty had six first-half turnovers, and only had two in the second half.

That first-half run gave Liberty a double-digit lead at 35-23, and then the Flames scored the final six points of the half to take a 43-29 lead into intermission.

“I think that we were more patient,” Porter said. “We played later in the shot clock sometimes, get a switch that we liked, maybe take some time and let [McGhee] go to work sometimes. It was really fun.”

Kirsipuu and Camren Hunter scored 14 points apiece for UCA. VJ Reeves scored nine of his 11 points in the first half.

Hunter was coming off a 33-point performance Thursday in a one-point win at Queens, but the combination of Warfield, Joseph Venzant and Shiloh Robinson held Hunter to 6-of-13 shooting.

“Those guys have an individual defensive commitment that we love and value immensely, but at the same time the pack is us versus the ball and not just one man,” McKay said. “Certainly that had an impact on his looks and attempts.”

Liberty joined Eastern Kentucky, Kennesaw State and Stetson with one league loss atop the ASUN standings. The Flames enter what will arguably be their toughest two-week stretch in conference play, with road games against Jacksonville and North Florida followed by home showdowns with Stetson and FGCU.

“You cannot show up and win in this league, and just because you’re at home doesn’t mean you’re going to win the game,” McKay said. “I think there’s a bunch of teams tied with one loss, and I think it will be a week-by-week thing. Those that look too far ahead, that will be not very conducive to the outcome that you want.”

WOMEN

Liberty 65, Jacksonville 53

Flames center Bella Smuda scored 15 points to lead three players in double figures and Liberty used dominating play in the post to complete the season sweep of Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon at Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Flames (9-7, 3-2 ASUN Conference) dominated again in the post like they did six days prior in an 81-66 triumph over the Dolphins at Liberty Arena.

Liberty, thanks to Smuda (6 of 8 from the floor) and Mya Berkman (13 points on 6-of-7 shooting), tallied 34 points in the paint and shot 24 of 44 (54.5%) for the game.

Kennedi Williams added 11 points, six assists, three steals and shot 5 of 5 from the free throw line.

Shynia Jackson scored a game-high 20 points for the Dolphins (8-7, 2-3). Their eight-game home winning streak was snapped and they fell to 0-4 all-time at home against Liberty.