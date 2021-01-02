Liberty returns to form in splitting ASUN opening-series at Lipscomb

The junior guard added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Rode had 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He added three rebounds and two steals.

Chris Parker had eight points and five assists and Elijah Cuffee finished with seven points.

The Flames shot 12 of 28 from 3-point range after shooting a dismal 7 of 29 Friday.

“I thought our guys came out with clear minds and they were really intentional,” Johnston said. “They were fun to watch.”

The Bisons finished the game shooting 34.8% from the field and had a meager four assists on 16 made field goals.

Asadullah scored all 15 of his points in the second half. He sat the final 14 ½ minutes of the first half after picking up two quick fouls.

“Anytime you can get a player of his caliber on the bench with two fouls, it’s going to help your team,” Rode said. “ … Blake [Preston] did a good job of being aggressive early.”

Johnson and Ferguson each scored 11 points. They combined to shoot 9 of 21 from the field.

Lipscomb trailed the final 32 minutes of the game, but its deficit was only 18-16 with 5:39 remaining following Ferguson’s layup.