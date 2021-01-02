Liberty returns to form in splitting ASUN opening-series at Lipscomb

Lipscomb’s three-headed scoring machine of Ashan Asadullah, KJ Johnson and Romeao Ferguson was out of sync to open Saturday’s game against Liberty. They weren’t getting the relatively easy and open looks they got in the paint Friday. They looked more discombobulated than anything, far from the rhythmic tunes they played for much of the nonconference schedule and in Friday's ASUN Conference opener.
Liberty looked and played more like itself Saturday, and the Flames proved the road through the ASUN will still have to go through Lynchburg.
Darius McGhee scored a game-high 18 points, including eight in the opening 3 ½ minutes of the second half when Liberty seized control, and the Flames delivered a resounding 66-50 triumph over Lipscomb at Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
“We definitely wanted to come out and execute that at a much higher clip today,” McGhee said.
The Flames (9-4, 1-1 ASUN) salvaged a split of the conference-opening series with the Bisons (6-6, 1-1) to avoid falling two games behind in the league standings.
Liberty, Lipscomb, Jacksonville and Kennesaw State were the only ASUN teams to play conference games this weekend. FGCU, North Alabama, Stetson and North Florida were forced to postpone games because of positive COVID tests and contact tracing.
Jacksonville (8-4, 2-0) sits atop the standings after sweeping Kennesaw State.
“We’re taking it game-by-game, too,” Liberty sophomore forward Kyle Rode said. “We know, especially in back-to-backs, anything can happen.”
Liberty avoided a repeat of Friday’s seven-point loss by dictating the tempo and making it harder for Lipscomb to score in the paint.
The Bisons raced out to a 24-point lead in the first half Friday and were able to hold off the Flames’ rally.
Liberty, on Saturday, played more like itself in the first half by holding Lipscomb to 1-for-11 shooting in the opening 10 minutes and methodically building a 30-20 halftime lead.
“I thought we were a better version of ourselves today,” Liberty assistant coach Derek Johnston said.
The Flames then delivered the knockout blow to open the second half by making their first five shots and taking a 43-22 lead.
McGhee was instrumental to the opening four minutes of the second half with eight points on 3-of-3 shooting. He opened and closed the stretch with 3-pointers.
“That was critical. We wanted to make sure we won every possession, whether that was on offense or defense,” McGhee said. “We just wanted to make sure we kept winning each possession one-by-one and let it stack on top of one another.”
The junior guard added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Rode had 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He added three rebounds and two steals.
Chris Parker had eight points and five assists and Elijah Cuffee finished with seven points.
The Flames shot 12 of 28 from 3-point range after shooting a dismal 7 of 29 Friday.
“I thought our guys came out with clear minds and they were really intentional,” Johnston said. “They were fun to watch.”
The Bisons finished the game shooting 34.8% from the field and had a meager four assists on 16 made field goals.
Asadullah scored all 15 of his points in the second half. He sat the final 14 ½ minutes of the first half after picking up two quick fouls.
“Anytime you can get a player of his caliber on the bench with two fouls, it’s going to help your team,” Rode said. “ … Blake [Preston] did a good job of being aggressive early.”
Johnson and Ferguson each scored 11 points. They combined to shoot 9 of 21 from the field.
Lipscomb trailed the final 32 minutes of the game, but its deficit was only 18-16 with 5:39 remaining following Ferguson’s layup.
The Flames used a 10-2 run to take a 28-18 lead, and their advantage never dipped into single digits for the entire second half.
“We knew we could play better than what we did [Friday], especially at the start,” Rode said. “We just wanted to put a good 40 minutes together, and that’s the standard for us.”