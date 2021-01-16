Liberty returns to form, uses strong second half to put away Stetson

Stetson coach Donnie Jones has a slew of defensive tricks up his sleeve. He’s not afraid to switch from man-to-man to zone looks and throw in some different alignments from time-to-time.
The Hatters tried to pull out all the stops Saturday to slow down Liberty in the second half.
The Flames had an answer each time.
Liberty shot 60% in the second half and had four players score in double figures as the Flames atoned for a loss in the series opener by topping Stetson 68-58 at the Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida.
“I thought we were much more like ourselves. I felt like we were willing to earn victory tonight,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said. “Again, it’s the character of this group. We’ll respond when we know we haven’t done what we’ve committed to doing.”
The Flames (12-5, 4-2 ASUN Conference) took advantage when Stetson went from man-to-man to a 2-3 zone, especially with Kyle Rode finding the empty space in the middle of the paint.
Rode scored eight of his 11 points in the second half, and he converted on a pair of key floaters early in the second half as Liberty finally extended its lead to double figures.
“When you have great guards like we do, it makes that middle so open because they’ve got to honor the shooters out on the wings,” Rode said.
Rode delivered a beautiful backdoor pass to Shiloh Robinson, who finished with a dunk on the baseline to put the Flames ahead 44-33 with 13:31 remaining.
“Shiloh’s dunk on the baseline was hyped,” Rode said.
Chris Parker scored 12 points to go with four rebounds and four assists for Liberty. Elijah Cuffee and Keegan McDowell each scored 11 points.
Rob Perry led the Hatters (4-6, 2-2) with a game-high 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting.
Stetson again took advantage of Liberty turnovers — the Hatters scored 17 points off 11 Flames miscues — but was unable to string together consecutive stops to chip away at the deficit.
Liberty shot 51% for the game while limiting Stetson to 34% shooting.
“We want to be the toughest team on the floor every time we go out. We felt like [Friday] we weren’t quite as tough, as communicative and those kind of areas that you really need to be a great team,” Rode said. “We just wanted to bring the juice today. We say juice travels all the time. We just wanted to make sure juice traveled today and play hard.”
Liberty took the lead for good three minutes into Saturday’s game, but the Hatters twice cut the deficit to one possession midway through the first half.
McDowell answered both times.
His two first-half 3-pointers extended the Flames’ lead to five and six points, respectively, and never allowed the Hatters to gain any momentum.
“He did come in and he did a really good job,” McKay said of McDowell.
The Hatters were without three scholarship post players (Mahamadou Diawara, Gabriel Wuor and Joel Kabimba) for the second straight game, and the Flames took advantage Saturday.
Blake Preston finished with eight points and nine rebounds to help Liberty own a 40-24 edge in points in the paint.
Stetson had 11 offensive rebounds in the first half and was held to four second-chance opportunities in the second half.
“We did a better job of countering their small lineup,” McKay said. “Blake kind of established himself in the interior, so I think it necessitated a change or two in defenses.”