Liberty returns to form, uses strong second half to put away Stetson

Stetson coach Donnie Jones has a slew of defensive tricks up his sleeve. He’s not afraid to switch from man-to-man to zone looks and throw in some different alignments from time-to-time.

The Hatters tried to pull out all the stops Saturday to slow down Liberty in the second half.

The Flames had an answer each time.

Liberty shot 60% in the second half and had four players score in double figures as the Flames atoned for a loss in the series opener by topping Stetson 68-58 at the Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida.

“I thought we were much more like ourselves. I felt like we were willing to earn victory tonight,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said. “Again, it’s the character of this group. We’ll respond when we know we haven’t done what we’ve committed to doing.”

The Flames (12-5, 4-2 ASUN Conference) took advantage when Stetson went from man-to-man to a 2-3 zone, especially with Kyle Rode finding the empty space in the middle of the paint.

Rode scored eight of his 11 points in the second half, and he converted on a pair of key floaters early in the second half as Liberty finally extended its lead to double figures.