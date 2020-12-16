Liberty rolls to third straight win with dominating performance against Carver

There aren’t many things to get excited about late in blowouts.

Luke McKay draining 3-pointers certainly gave the Liberty men’s basketball bench plenty to celebrate in the waning moments Wednesday evening.

McKay, the son of Flames coach Ritchie McKay, scored eight points in the final 3 1/2 minutes to highlight Liberty’s dominating 91-38 triumph over Carver College at Liberty Arena.

Liberty (7-3) cruised to its third consecutive victory in a matchup that was scheduled Monday.

Carver (0-14) was playing its third games in as many days, and all of those contests were held in different states. The Bulldogs played Monday at Presbyterian (South Carolina) and Tuesday at Georgia Southern before traveling to Lynchburg. They close the week Saturday at Stetson.

The Flames shot 60.7% from the field and made 13 more 3-pointers to give them a nation-leading 116 3s.

Keegan McDowell, who got the start in place of Elijah Cuffee, made a team-high three 3s and scored 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Micaiah Abii, coming off the bench, led all scorers with 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting.