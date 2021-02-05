Liberty routs Lancaster Bible in game that was quickly added to schedule

Liberty (15-5, 6-2 ASUN Conference) was gearing up to play its first home games since Jan. 8 and 9 against Kennesaw State, and the matchups with the Ospreys were part of a key league series that featured two of the top five teams.

In fact, those games against Kennesaw State in the second weekend of January were necessitated after FGCU was forced into quarantine because of a positive test and contact tracing.

“I think we’re just really appreciative we got the opportunity to play,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “I don’t think in a season like this you can take anything for granted, so it was very blessed that Lancaster got on the bus.”

McKay received the news of UNF’s positive test Thursday afternoon, and that is when he and Johnston began to quickly call and text as many coaches as possible.

McKay called head coaches and Johnston, in addition to the mass text message he sent out, feverishly called as many coaches as he could in order to find anyone willing to travel to Lynchburg.

The fear was Liberty was not going to be able to play this weekend and enter the weekend of Feb. 12 and 13 playing only twice in a 27-day span.