Liberty routs Lancaster Bible in game that was quickly added to schedule

Jon Mack was in the middle of leading a drill Thursday afternoon when his phone buzzed. The Lancaster Bible College men’s basketball coach pulled the phone from his pocket and saw a message: Southern Virginia, scheduled to play a pair of games at LBC, couldn’t play because of COVID testing protocols.
Mack continued leading practice while sending emails to coaches in the hopes of finding anyone willing to play the Chargers.
His phone buzzed again, this time from a mass text message sent by Liberty assistant Derek Johnston, and Mack saw some good news. The Flames were also in search of a game Friday night.
That led to a quick finalization of a game contract that was executed Friday night, with Liberty showcasing its dominant defensive play in a 90-49 victory at Liberty Arena that summed up the unpredictable nature of a season played during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We started to scramble around and get transportation and all those other little logistics,” Mack said, “but it all worked out and we were able to make it happen.”
Both the Flames and the Chargers were slated to play home games Friday and Saturday, but positive test results and contact tracing within the programs of North Florida and Southern Virginia forced those series to be either postponed (in Liberty’s case) or canceled (in Lancaster Bible’s situation).
Liberty (15-5, 6-2 ASUN Conference) was gearing up to play its first home games since Jan. 8 and 9 against Kennesaw State, and the matchups with the Ospreys were part of a key league series that featured two of the top five teams.
In fact, those games against Kennesaw State in the second weekend of January were necessitated after FGCU was forced into quarantine because of a positive test and contact tracing.
“I think we’re just really appreciative we got the opportunity to play,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “I don’t think in a season like this you can take anything for granted, so it was very blessed that Lancaster got on the bus.”
McKay received the news of UNF’s positive test Thursday afternoon, and that is when he and Johnston began to quickly call and text as many coaches as possible.
McKay called head coaches and Johnston, in addition to the mass text message he sent out, feverishly called as many coaches as he could in order to find anyone willing to travel to Lynchburg.
The fear was Liberty was not going to be able to play this weekend and enter the weekend of Feb. 12 and 13 playing only twice in a 27-day span.
The Flames had a 13-day layoff between conference matchups at Stetson (Jan. 15 and 16) and Jacksonville (Jan. 29 and 30), and McKay did not want to go through the same time period without playing again.
“Because of the testing protocols, it’s not easy,” McKay said. “We heard, ‘No,’ legitimately over two dozen times, and these were against opponents that were off, some of them out of necessity because their conference wouldn’t let them play. It’s hard to get games, so DJ gets an assist for getting the game on the schedule.”
Flames senior guard Elijah Cuffee, who matched his career high with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, estimated it was a couple of hours between hearing the UNF series was off to finding out his team was playing Friday night.
That led to a quick walkthrough of the scouting report for the Chargers (1-1), a Division III team in the North Eastern Athletic Conference, and mentally preparing to face a program that was playing a Division I team for the second time in three days.
Delaware State edged Lancaster Bible 81-80 on Wednesday night.
“Once the coaches got the scout to us, it was a matter of investing more time and trying to get the scout down as fast as we possibly could,” Liberty junior guard Darius McGhee said after scoring nine points and dishing out four assists.
McKay said he isn’t expecting the Flames to play a full 16-game ASUN schedule with three league weekends remaining. The hope is to play another nonconference game, likely in a midweek setting, before the regular season’s conclusion.
“It’s got to make sense for us as well,” McKay added. “We’re not going to put our team at a disadvantage.”
Mack took advantage of the added game at Liberty to schedule a game Saturday at Mary Baldwin,. The Chargers’ first five games were canceled (three of those five were against James Madison, VMI and Radford), and they didn’t get on the court until Jan. 29.
“As soon as we felt like the Liberty game was going to take place, we wanted to pick up another game, so we started contacting and looking at other schools in the ODAC or Division III,” Mack said. “… That’s where we found Mary Baldwin and it’s not too far from here, so it worked out perfectly.”
Note: Liberty wore black warmup shirts adorned with “This Game is No Secret” on the front and “Eracism” on the back prior to Friday night’s game. The shirts are part of an initiative started by College Insider to honor John McLendon, who helped organize what has been called “The Secret Game” between North Carolina Central and Duke in 1944 that served as the first featuring Black players on the same court as white players. McLendon led Tennessee State to three straight NAIA Division I national titles in 1957, 1958 and 1959. McKay is part of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Eracism committee that is committed to bringing forth change through education, awareness and action. “I think it’s a neat way to celebrate a man’s legacy who was really intentional about the right stuff,” McKay said.