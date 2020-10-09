Liberty running attack becoming a strength heading into matchup against Louisiana-Monroe

Hugh Freeze hasn’t shied away from revealing how his coaching philosophy has evolved during his head coaching tenure. The former offensive coordinator initially had the mindset of calling as many offensive plays as possible during the course of the game, even if that meant the defense was tasked with playing just as many, if not more, snaps.
In his 16 games as Liberty’s football coach, Freeze has valued winning the time of possession battle and allowing the defense to see the field as little as possible. That has meant establishing the running attack and sticking with it instead of exploiting a defense’s weakness in the passing attack for a quick score.
It is a coaching recipe that has resulted in sustained success through three weeks to open the 2020 season. Liberty is one of the nation’s best at running the ball and controlling the clock, while the defense boasts strong numbers because of not having to play as many snaps.
Expect a similar gameplan to be on display when Freeze and Liberty host Louisiana-Monroe in a noon kickoff Saturday at Williams Stadium.
ULM (0-4, 0-2 Sun Belt Conference) is projected to be without three defensive linemen for the matchup with the Flames (3-0), a big blow for a Warhawks defense that has already been shredded by opposing running attacks through four games.
“I think for our team that’s advantageous,” Freeze said of his current clock management philosophy. “Growing up as an OC and early years of head coaching, I wanted to go fast and get our 85 and our 600 yards of offense a game.
“The more I’ve gotten older, and I hope a bit wiser, and learned from where I didn’t get it right, I think you have to look at your team as a whole. We certainly are better defensively when we have to play 60 plays a game, I think, than if we had to play 80. That will always be on my mind with this current team we have.”
Liberty ranks fifth in the nation by averaging nearly 275 rushing yards per game, and tailback Joshua Mack ranks in the top 10 in both total rushing yards (seventh with 337) and rushing yards per game (10th at 112.3).
Mack’s ability to pick up first downs has helped Liberty control the ball for more than 33 minutes per game. The Flames rank 15th in the nation in time of possession and are one of 19 teams to average at least 33 minutes of time of possession this season.
Add in the return of quarterback Malik Willis and his 126.5 rushing yards per game, and the Flames have the ability to control the game against the shorthanded Warhawks.
The Star-News in Monroe, Louisiana, reported Friday morning defensive tackles Sir’Darrius Ellis and Demonde Harris and nose tackle Mason Husmann did not travel with the team to Lynchburg. Husmann has missed time because of an undisclosed injury, while no reason was given for Ellis and Harris not making the trip.
The loss of those three linemen will undoubtedly hurt a ULM defense that has been shredded by opposing teams’ rushing attacks this season.
ULM ranks 73rd out of 75 teams to play this fall in rushing defense. The Warhawks are allowing 282.8 yards per game, and opponents are averaging 5.57 yards per carry and have scored 15 rushing touchdowns in four games.
Liberty is averaging 5.7 yards per carry and has scored six rushing touchdowns so far with an offensive line that features three seniors, one junior and one sophomore.
Peytton Pickett and Shedro Louis have combined to rush for 250 yards as able backups to Mack.
“It starts up front. It starts up front,” Pickett said of the Flames’ offensive line. “They get a push up front, we’ve just got to run behind our pads, run behind them and everything else will fall in place. I believe in those guys. They’ll get it done. They trust us, we trust them. We’ll definitely get it done.”
While Liberty has established the line of scrimmage this season, the same can’t be said for ULM.
The Warhawks are averaging 50.8 rushing yards per game (one of two teams in the nation to average less than 65 rushing yards per game), and have faced double-digit halftime deficits three times in four games.
“We’re just not consistently doing enough,” ULM coach Matt Viator said. “We’ve fallen behind in every game. … You want to stay patient in the run game.”
That has forced quarterback Colby Suits to throw the ball at a high rate. He ranks fifth in the nation with 1,043 passing yards, but he hasn’t gotten much help from running back Josh Johnson. Johnson has rushed for 148 yards in four games after averaging nearly 110 yards per game last season.
“Some of the stats are a little skewed. They’ve gotten behind early in some games that has caused them to throw the ball,” Flames defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. “They’re going to try to come in and establish the run, I’m sure, like every good offense does and be, I would think, of a balanced attack.”
