Liberty running attack becoming a strength heading into matchup against Louisiana-Monroe

Hugh Freeze hasn’t shied away from revealing how his coaching philosophy has evolved during his head coaching tenure. The former offensive coordinator initially had the mindset of calling as many offensive plays as possible during the course of the game, even if that meant the defense was tasked with playing just as many, if not more, snaps.

In his 16 games as Liberty’s football coach, Freeze has valued winning the time of possession battle and allowing the defense to see the field as little as possible. That has meant establishing the running attack and sticking with it instead of exploiting a defense’s weakness in the passing attack for a quick score.

It is a coaching recipe that has resulted in sustained success through three weeks to open the 2020 season. Liberty is one of the nation’s best at running the ball and controlling the clock, while the defense boasts strong numbers because of not having to play as many snaps.

Expect a similar gameplan to be on display when Freeze and Liberty host Louisiana-Monroe in a noon kickoff Saturday at Williams Stadium.

ULM (0-4, 0-2 Sun Belt Conference) is projected to be without three defensive linemen for the matchup with the Flames (3-0), a big blow for a Warhawks defense that has already been shredded by opposing running attacks through four games.