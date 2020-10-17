Liberty runs over Syracuse, posts first win over ACC program

Shedro Louis’ eyes grew wide at the running lane that opened right in front of him. Thomas Sargeant and Brendan Schlittler pushed around a pair of Syracuse defensive linemen, and all Louis had to do was make a decisive cut with plenty of green turf ahead of him.

The speedy Liberty sophomore was going to be caught on a lengthy touchdown scamper midway through the first quarter.

That play embodied the Flames’ offensive mentality and showcased their ability to run at will against the depleted Orange defense.

Liberty rushed for a whopping 338 yards, led by Louis’ career-high 170 yards, and the Flames recorded their first victory over an Atlantic Coast Conference program with a dominating 38-21 triumph Saturday afternoon at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.

The Flames (5-0) lost their previous eight games against ACC opponents, and Louis made sure early Liberty was going to remain competitive against the Orange (1-4, 1-3 ACC).

Louis’ 75-yard touchdown run came 18 seconds after Syracuse took an early touchdown lead, and the Flames never trailed again.

The Flames closed the first quarter with an 11-play, 88-yard drive that ended with Malik Willis’ 4-yard touchdown around the right edge and a 14-7 lead.