Liberty’s DeMario Douglas is rediscovering himself at punt returner

DeMario Douglas’ electric play as a punt returner has been on display in each of Liberty’s past two seasons. He has returned a punt for a touchdown in each campaign, and could have easily had more if not for being tripped up by a shoestring tackle in the open field.

His confidence as a punt returner took a hit last season. He overcame a muffed punt that resulted in a turnover against Old Dominion, but couldn’t shake one in the regular season’s penultimate game against Louisiana.

“I was back there, I muffed it, and it’s just like, ‘Ahh. Nobody wants a muff,” Douglas revealed at the opening of this season’s training camp.

How did Douglas, a fourth-year sophomore, eventually regain his confidence? He spent two days a week during the summer working with the specialists. The 5-foot-8 Douglas, along with the punters, kickers, long snappers and holders, arrived at Liberty’s facility at 7 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and all they did was work on their specialties.

Douglas fielded hundreds of punts, whether off the foot of a punter or from a JUG machine, and slowly and steadily regained the confidence he had when he frequently was mentioned among the nation’s best returners.

“Confidence deal, that’s something he’s just going to have to fight,” special teams coordinator Tanner Burns said after Tuesday’s practice. “He hasn’t muffed or dropped a ball all of camp through 10 practices, probably 12 to 15 balls a day. I feel confident with him back there.”

Douglas has proven to have the game-changing ability as a punt returner. His 72-yard return for a touchdown at North Texas last season gave the Flames the lead for good in the third quarter, and some of his jaw-dropping returns that only net a handful of yards tend to provide a jolt to the offense.

He ranked 10th in the nation in 2020 by averaging more than 11 yards per punt return. That number dropped to 6.5 yards per return this past season as teams either kicked away from him or used sky kicks to force him to call for fair catches.

There were instances in which he attempted to return some of those punts, and it resulted in negative returns. Burns reviewed the film with Douglas to point out when he should look to return a punt and when to call a fair catch to save field position.

“By no means do we want to slow him down. We still want him to be aggressive,” Burns said. “We’ve changed some things up, trying to help him be able to have more space in the punt return game.”

Douglas, who is on the Paul Hornung Award watch list for the second straight season, is aiming for a healthy season. He missed one game in 2021 with a sprained ankle, and he missed a majority of this past spring with a hamstring injury.

“I know what I’ve got to do,” Douglas said. “I’ve got to be healthy, behave like a champion if we’re going to be a champion, that’s what coach has been pushing us towards. I got to have this NFL mindset now. My body is my temple. I’m happy to be back.”

One way Burns is preparing Douglas to be healthy is by simulating more live punts during this training camp. For example, one special teams drill Tuesday was half-line punting, which allowed the Flames’ first-team punt coverage unit to go up against the first-team punt group.

“DeMario can feel that live rush at him, which is different,” Burns said. “A lot of guys can catch a punt when they know nobody’s coming, but trying to get those guys in his face and get him comfortable doing so. “

Burns has more bodies at his disposal on special teams than in years past. Co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Jack Curtis has made all of the players in his room, including starters, available to play on special teams.

That means the likes of JaVon Scruggs, Robert Rahimi and Quinton Reese, in addition to linebackers such as Mike Smith Jr., Ahmad Walker and Aakil Washington, will be on various units throughout the season.

“We’ve got depth, let’s make sure our best players are out there on these special teams,” Curtis said. “Let’s don’t shy away from playing them. We don’t need to save anybody. If we’ve got a little bit of depth, let’s put the best guys on the field that are going to help us win the ball games.”

Douglas and kick returner Shedro Louis will be familiar faces at their respective spots on special teams. Burns, on the other hand, has a similar quandary at kicker that Flames coach Hugh Freeze is facing at quarterback.

Burns has four kickers vying for the starting role. Brayden Beck, Jason Stricker, Nick Brown and North Carolina transfer Teagan Lenderink are all still in contention.

“Right now we’ve got four kickers hitting mid-80%, which is good. We just need somebody to separate themselves,” Burns said.

Beck took over as the primary placekicker last season after Alex Barbir’s struggles. Beck was 4 for 5 on field goals with a long of 43, and his miss came from 38 yards against Ole Miss.

Burns said Beck made all six of his field goals in Sunday’s scrimmage, but missed two during Tuesday’s practice to pause the coronation of him as the starter.

Stricker will handle the kickoffs again this season, while Lenderink is now getting into “full swing,” according to Burns.

“We’ve got to continue competing and identify who that guy will be,” Burns said.