Liberty secures two more wide receiver commitments

Liberty enjoyed a stellar recruiting day Wednesday with the addition of two two more three-star wide receiver prospects.
Bobby Ezzard announced his commitment Wednesday afternoon to become the 16th verbal commit in the 2021 recruiting class, and Da'Qon Stewart followed suit early in the evening and is expected to enroll in time for the fall semester.
Ezzard, a 6-foot-1, 178-pound recruit, is rated three stars by Rivals and chose Liberty over reported offers from Kentucky and Appalachian State. He is a rising senior at North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Georgia, and joins fellow three-star wide receiver prospects Corey Barnes and Gamarion Carter from Georgia.
Ezzard is the sixth commitment in the recruiting class from Georgia.
Stewart boasts a three-star rating according to 247Sports' composite rankings. The 6-foot, 195-pound prospect recently graduated from North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville, North Carolina, and chose Liberty over offers from South Carolina, Penn State, Syracuse, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina and others.
