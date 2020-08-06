Liberty serving as 'plus-one' matchup for ACC programs this season

Liberty kept three major games on its 2020 football schedule Thursday morning when the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its altered league slate to be played during the coronavirus pandemic.
Virginia Tech, Syracuse and North Carolina State chose the Flames to be their “plus-one” matchup in the ACC’s shortened campaign, a victory for Liberty’s hopes of playing a 12-game schedule this season.
Liberty is scheduled to play at Syracuse on Oct. 17; travel to Blacksburg to play Virginia Tech on Nov. 7; and then face off against N.C. State in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Nov. 21.
The ACC previously announced its league members were playing 11 games amid the pandemic, with 10 games against conference foes and one versus an out-of-conference opponent.
Liberty was the lone remaining FBS opponent under contract to play at Virginia Tech, Syracuse and N.C. State this season, and the Flames maintained contact with those three programs following the ACC’s July announcement of an altered season.
The Hokies lost a marquee home game against Penn State when the Big Ten elected to play a conference-only schedule, which left Virginia Tech with home games remaining against Liberty and FCS foe North Alabama. Tech’s other nonconference game was at Middle Tennessee State.
The Flames and Hokies were originally slated to play Sept. 5, but the ACC previously announced its football season would begin the week of Sept. 7 through 12, which necessitated the change in date.
Liberty’s open week was previously scheduled for Nov. 7, and the new open week could come Oct. 31 after UConn announced Wednesday it was canceling its football season. The Flames and Huskies were slated to play on Halloween in Hartford, Connecticut.
The game dates against the Orange and Wolfpack did not change.
Syracuse lost a home matchup against Colgate when the Patriot League announced in the middle of July it was canceling all fall sports. The Orange’s other nonconference matchup was to be played at Western Michigan.
N.C. State was hit hard by the altered schedule with home matchups against Mississippi State and Delaware lost. The Wolfpack were slated to play at Troy.
Liberty in the past week has had seven games on the original 2020 schedule all but locked in to be played this season.
Conference USA and the Sun Belt Conference previously announced they were committed to keeping eight-game conference schedules and permitting league members to fill as many of the four remaining open weekends against nonconference opponents.
Three C-USA teams — Western Kentucky, Florida International and Southern Mississippi — are on the Flames’ schedule this season.
Spokespersons from WKU and Southern Miss told The News & Advance in emails Monday there were no changes to the respective football schedules with regard to games against Liberty. WKU is slated to host Liberty on Sept. 19, and the Flames welcome Southern Miss to Lynchburg for an Oct. 24 matchup.
Liberty hosts FIU on Sept. 26.
The Sun Belt’s decision means Liberty’s Oct. 10 home game against Louisiana-Monroe is still intact. ULM athletic director Scott McDonald told the News Star in Monroe, Louisiana, the program was committed to playing a full 12-game schedule despite losing $3.2 million in guaranteed money from canceled contests against Georgia and Arkansas.
