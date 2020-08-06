Liberty serving as 'plus-one' matchup for ACC programs this season

Liberty’s open week was previously scheduled for Nov. 7, and the new open week could come Oct. 31 after UConn announced Wednesday it was canceling its football season. The Flames and Huskies were slated to play on Halloween in Hartford, Connecticut.

The game dates against the Orange and Wolfpack did not change.

Syracuse lost a home matchup against Colgate when the Patriot League announced in the middle of July it was canceling all fall sports. The Orange’s other nonconference matchup was to be played at Western Michigan.

N.C. State was hit hard by the altered schedule with home matchups against Mississippi State and Delaware lost. The Wolfpack were slated to play at Troy.

Liberty in the past week has had seven games on the original 2020 schedule all but locked in to be played this season.

Conference USA and the Sun Belt Conference previously announced they were committed to keeping eight-game conference schedules and permitting league members to fill as many of the four remaining open weekends against nonconference opponents.

Three C-USA teams — Western Kentucky, Florida International and Southern Mississippi — are on the Flames’ schedule this season.