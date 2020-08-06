Liberty serving as 'plus-one' matchup for three ACC programs this season

“I have to say [assistant athletic director] Mickey Guridy has been doing an outstanding job working on the game changes and the contingency plans. Literally we’re working on this every day throughout much of the day. We feel, while certainly it is a fluid situation with football scheduling right now and we’re engaged in a lot of conversations, we feel very good about where our schedule is right now.”

Liberty was scheduled to play North Carolina A&T, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in the FCS, on Sept. 12. The MEAC postponed its season with the intentions of playing in the spring.

A spokesperson from N.C. A&T told The News & Advance in an email Thursday the university “was not ready to comment about our intentions as it pertains to spring football.”

Western Carolina, of the Southern Conference, is scheduled to play at Liberty on Nov. 14. The SoCon announced Thursday it was still reviewing its plans for fall sports.

McCaw said he’s confident Liberty will have two FCS teams on the schedule this season. Two victories against FCS opponents will count toward bowl eligibility for this season only, and Liberty has been contacted by several FCS programs willing to play this fall, even with the possibility of no FCS championship being contested.