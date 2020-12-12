Liberty sets a pair of program records in throttling of Columbia International

Liberty’s home game Saturday against Columbia International was scheduled a mere five days ago, a product of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its effect on men’s college basketball.
The short notice didn’t matter to the Flames. They were firing on all cylinders.
Liberty shot 66% in the first half, set program records for fewest points allowed in a first half and in a game, and cruised to a 73-26 triumph over the Lions at Liberty Arena.
The Flames (5-3) held the Rams (5-3) to nine first-half points and led by 38 points at intermission. It is the first time Liberty has allowed less than 10 points in a first half.
Liberty allowed less than 30 points for the second time in program history. The first time that happened came last season in an 87-28 triumph over Trinity Baptist College.
Blake Preston led three Liberty players in double figures with 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting. The redshirt sophomore forward, who also was one of three players to grab six rebounds (Darius McGhee and Micaiah Abii were the others), scored in double figures for the second straight game and third time this season. He scored a career-high 12 points in Wednesday’s loss at Missouri.
McGhee scored 10 points and freshman Isiah Warfield scored 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting. Those were the first career points for Warfield.
Warfield was one of several younger players to receive their first significant minutes this season.
Marten Maide, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, made his first appearance in a Liberty uniform and scored three points and pulled down three rebounds in the second half.
Drake Dobbs, another true freshman, dished out a game-high five assists.
Brandon Doss led CIU with five points. Elijah Spalding, a Lynchburg native who played at Lynchburg HomeSchool, scored all four of his points early in the second half.
The Rams shot 4 of 22 (18%) from the field in the first half and shot 25.5% for the game. They were 1 of 15 from 3-point range.
Liberty also announced its Dec. 17 game against Regents and Dec. 19 matchup with UVa-Wise were both canceled.
The Flames had two nonconference games remaining. They host South Carolina State at 7 p.m. Tuesday and welcome Alcorn State to Lynchburg for a 1 p.m. tip on Dec. 22.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!