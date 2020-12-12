Liberty sets a pair of program records in throttling of Columbia International

Liberty’s home game Saturday against Columbia International was scheduled a mere five days ago, a product of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its effect on men’s college basketball.

The short notice didn’t matter to the Flames. They were firing on all cylinders.

Liberty shot 66% in the first half, set program records for fewest points allowed in a first half and in a game, and cruised to a 73-26 triumph over the Lions at Liberty Arena.

The Flames (5-3) held the Rams (5-3) to nine first-half points and led by 38 points at intermission. It is the first time Liberty has allowed less than 10 points in a first half.

Liberty allowed less than 30 points for the second time in program history. The first time that happened came last season in an 87-28 triumph over Trinity Baptist College.

Blake Preston led three Liberty players in double figures with 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting. The redshirt sophomore forward, who also was one of three players to grab six rebounds (Darius McGhee and Micaiah Abii were the others), scored in double figures for the second straight game and third time this season. He scored a career-high 12 points in Wednesday’s loss at Missouri.