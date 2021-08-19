Liberty shut out in women's soccer fall opener at Virginia Tech

Liberty had its fall season delayed a little more than an hour Thursday night by inclement weather. The ASUN Conference women’s soccer spring season champion finally got on the field and delivered stingy play in the first half to keep the match close against Virginia Tech.
The Hokies, though, had too much firepower in the second half at Thompson Field in Blacksburg.
Emma Pelkowski scored in the opening five minutes of the second half to give Virginia Tech a two-goal lead and an insurance goal in the 61st minute allowed the Hokies to cruise to a 3-0 triumph over the Flames.
Nicole Kozlova scored in the 19th minute off an assist from Tori Powell and Victoria Haugen to give the Hokies (1-0) the lead for good.
Powell added the insurance goal in the 61st minute off an assist from Emily Gray and Averi Visage.
Gray assisted Pelkowski’s goal.
Liberty goalkeeper Randi Palacios recorded five saves in her first start with the Flames (0-1). Palacios, a graduate transfer from Connecticut, was named the Big East co-goalkeeper of the year in the spring season and is replacing Melody Jayroe, who started 67 consecutive games before graduating.
The Flames, picked to finish fourth in the ASUN preseason poll, were held to two shots on goal by McKinley Burkett and Alexis Salazar.