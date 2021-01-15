Liberty signee Williams shining at cornerback heading into state title game in Texas

Williams committed to Liberty in early July.

“He changed my life. He gave me an FBS offer, one I was looking for,” Williams said of Hunley. “I’m blessed.”

Williams took a step forward during this past spring and summer when the coronavirus pandemic shut down sporting events throughout the country.

He and his teammates worked out together, and Williams specifically focused on speed drills to help in his development.

He was running the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds prior to the pandemic. He said if he were to be timed in the event now, his time would be in the high 4.4-second range.

“It was most definitely working on my speed,” he said. “I worked on my speed the most, and strength.”

Williams and Hunley have been in contact each week during Cedar Hill’s playoff run. They discuss what Williams has in store for that particular week, and they look ahead to his future at Liberty.

Hunley hasn’t shied away from playing freshmen if they are the best in the room (Kei’Trel Clark and Tayvion Land in 2019 and Quinton Reese and Deon Biggins in 2020 are examples), and Williams has the mindset of competing for a starting job when he arrives at Liberty this summer.