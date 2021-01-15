Liberty signee Williams shining at cornerback heading into state title game in Texas

There is one element to Demarcus Harris’ duties as defensive coordinator at Cedar Hill High School in Texas that is relatively easy. In his preparation for the week’s opponent, Harris identifies the top receiving threat and immediately assigns Amarian Williams to match up with him.
It’s that simple. Harris tells Williams his assignment. Then the three-star Liberty signee begins the process of preparing to shut down that particular receiver.
It is a plan that has worked well for Cedar Hill through the playoffs heading into Williams’ final game in a high school uniform.
Williams and Cedar Hill (12-1) face Katy (13-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Texas’ University Interscholastic League (UIL) 6A Division II state championship game. The matchup is scheduled to be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
“It’s real exciting,” Williams said in a phone interview Thursday. “I’ve been with my teammates for this whole ride. We played in the Cowboys’ stadium last year and lost, so this year we’re coming back even harder.”
Williams has been Cedar Hill’s shutdown corner this season, with most teams opting to not test the 6-foot, 170-pound senior.
He added five pounds of muscle between his junior and senior seasons to help in gaining leverage against the bigger and more physical receivers.
“It’s definitely been an advantage having the size that I have,” Williams said. “It gives me the confidence to go out there and do what I can do.”
He defended 20 passes through the season’s first 12 games before Denton Guyer tested him in the opening 24 minutes of last week’s state semifinal matchup.
Williams rose to the occasion with a pair of first-half interceptions — his first interceptions of the season — and stymied Guyer junior Jace Wilson.
Wilson entered the game leading Guyer in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, and he also had offers from Kansas and UNLV in addition to being recruited by Oklahoma.
He finished with 73 yards and no touchdowns on six catches with Williams blanketing him the entire game.
“People just don’t try him,” Harris said of Williams. “You turn on the film and he’s everywhere. He’s going to be glued to a guy.”
Williams has delivered similar results in the postseason for Cedar Hill.
He limited Tomball Memorial’s Joseph Manjack, a Southern Cal signee, to 37 yards on four catches in a Dec. 26 playoff victory.
One week later, Williams was tasked with guarding Rockwall-Heath junior Jay Fair, a three-star prospect who recently received an offer from Georgia to go with his offers from the likes of Arkansas, Colorado, South Carolina, TCU, Texas A&M and Utah.
Fair finished with 30 yards on two catches.
“He’s our rock. He’s a guy that gets that engine going,” Harris said. “He’s very confident and it bleeds over to his teammates. He just gets you fired up, gets you ready to go and holds everybody accountable.”
Williams, though, only received one FBS offer during his recruitment, and it came from Liberty thanks to cornerbacks coach Rickey Hunley’s connections to the high school.
Hunley spent the 2018 season as the safeties coach and recruiting coordinator at Incarnate Word, and Cedar Hill was one of his stops on the recruiting trail.
Williams was called up to varsity midway through 2018 (his sophomore season), and Hunley got to see a glimpse of what Williams offered as a cornerback.
The recruitment didn’t begin, though, until Hunley was the cornerbacks coach at Liberty in 2019 when Williams cracked the cornerback rotation at Cedar Hill.
“He saw that kid grow,” Harris said. “Amarian, you come out to practice and he’s the guy that’s the jitterbug that’s fired up, he’s moving around, practices hard, always has energy, super competitive. I think that’s what Rickey Hunley saw.”
Williams was fielding offers from FCS programs before Liberty extended an offer on April 10, 2020. The 10 offers Williams held from FCS teams were from Fordham, Lamar, Central Arkansas, Tennessee State, Abilene Christian, Prairie View A&M, Texas Southern, Northwestern State, Houston Baptist and Illinois State.
Williams committed to Liberty in early July.
“He changed my life. He gave me an FBS offer, one I was looking for,” Williams said of Hunley. “I’m blessed.”
Williams took a step forward during this past spring and summer when the coronavirus pandemic shut down sporting events throughout the country.
He and his teammates worked out together, and Williams specifically focused on speed drills to help in his development.
He was running the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds prior to the pandemic. He said if he were to be timed in the event now, his time would be in the high 4.4-second range.
“It was most definitely working on my speed,” he said. “I worked on my speed the most, and strength.”
Williams and Hunley have been in contact each week during Cedar Hill’s playoff run. They discuss what Williams has in store for that particular week, and they look ahead to his future at Liberty.
Hunley hasn’t shied away from playing freshmen if they are the best in the room (Kei’Trel Clark and Tayvion Land in 2019 and Quinton Reese and Deon Biggins in 2020 are examples), and Williams has the mindset of competing for a starting job when he arrives at Liberty this summer.
Williams, the only cornerback signed by the Flames in December, will have plenty of competition at the position. Returning starters Chris Megginson (Heritage High) and Marcus Haskins both solidified their roles this past season. Reese and Biggins have both received raved reviews from the coaching staff. Duron Lowe, who previously played at UTEP, announced earlier this week he is transferring to Liberty for his final season of eligibility.
“I’m blessed to have an opportunity to have a home, a good home at that, to go to in Lynchburg,” he said. “I can’t wait to get down there and get started and go to work.”