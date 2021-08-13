Liberty signs baseball coach Jackson to contract extension through 2028

When Liberty baseball coach Scott Jackson met with athletic director Ian McCaw following the conclusion of the 2021 season to discuss a potential contract extension, there was one thought that kept coming to the forefront of Jackson’s mind: family.

He harkened back to the summer of 2016 when he interviewed for the open position. Many of the same faces who welcomed him to Liberty were still in the athletic department. His wife, Sara, and two sons have come to call Lynchburg home.

It was a no-brainer for Jackson to ensure he stayed with Liberty for as long as possible, and that was made official Friday when he and the university announced a contract extension that will keep the baseball coach in Lynchburg through the 2028 season.

“I think if you look at the people who are here, I’ve coached at five or six different schools, and there’s just nothing like Liberty and the people and the way that you’re able to just kind of take your family and make them part of the fabric of this school,” Jackson said Friday in a phone interview. “I think that’s the biggest thing for me. It was emotional for me because it’s not just about me, it’s about my family, it’s a package deal with all of us, and Liberty’s just kind of become a big part of us. To have that kind of commitment from our administration, it means a lot to me.”