Liberty signs baseball coach Jackson to contract extension through 2028

When Liberty baseball coach Scott Jackson met with athletic director Ian McCaw following the conclusion of the 2021 season to discuss a potential contract extension, there was one thought that kept coming to the forefront of Jackson’s mind: family.
He harkened back to the summer of 2016 when he interviewed for the open position. Many of the same faces who welcomed him to Liberty were still in the athletic department. His wife, Sara, and two sons have come to call Lynchburg home.
It was a no-brainer for Jackson to ensure he stayed with Liberty for as long as possible, and that was made official Friday when he and the university announced a contract extension that will keep the baseball coach in Lynchburg through the 2028 season.
“I think if you look at the people who are here, I’ve coached at five or six different schools, and there’s just nothing like Liberty and the people and the way that you’re able to just kind of take your family and make them part of the fabric of this school,” Jackson said Friday in a phone interview. “I think that’s the biggest thing for me. It was emotional for me because it’s not just about me, it’s about my family, it’s a package deal with all of us, and Liberty’s just kind of become a big part of us. To have that kind of commitment from our administration, it means a lot to me.”
Jackson, who previously signed a contract extension with the Flames following the 2019 season, is 158-93 with two NCAA appearances in his five seasons at Liberty.
"Coach Jackson is a wonderful representative of Liberty and has all aspects of the baseball program on the rise," McCaw said in a text message. "We are excited about the bright future of Liberty baseball."
The Flames advanced to regional play under Jackson in 2019 and 2021. The 2021 team finished with a 41-16 record, good for a .719 winning percentage that is the best in the program’s Division I history, and advanced to a regional final for the second time in program history.
“We’re just going to try to keep going,” Jackson said. “The next step is for us to get to Super. We need to get to a Super Regional. You’re two wins away from it getting really, really fun.”
Jackson’s staff will remain intact for the 2022 season. He said pitching coach Matt Williams, who joined the program prior to the 2020 campaign, turned down the same position at South Carolina to remain at Liberty.
“Ian McCaw and Mickey Guridy stepped up and we did everything we could to keep Matt and his family here,” Jackson said. “To turn down South Carolina and to remain here, I think that speaks volumes to what our staff believes we have here and what we can do here and where we can take this program.”
Williams’ pitching staff sported the nation’s 12th-best ERA at 3.57 this past season, and left-hander Trevor DeLaite became a star in his lone season at Liberty. DeLaite was one of six finalists for National Pitcher of the Year, garnered All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball and the American Baseball Coaches Association, and was named the ASUN Conference pitcher of the year.
Williams replaced Matt Gaines, who left the Flames after 2019 to take the pitching coach position at North Carolina.
The Flames’ success under Jackson has aided in recruiting. In addition to finding DeLaite in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer from Maine, Liberty has been able to add former Florida State commit Trey Carter and others to bolster the roster.
Left-handed pitcher Fraser Ellard and second baseman Will Wagner were just selected in the recent MLB Draft.
“I think I need to start by saying our recruiting has been directly impacted by Hugh Freeze and Ritchie McKay and what those two sports are doing on our campus. Let’s just be honest here — football and basketball and the exposure that they get if those two sports do well here, then we all benefit from that," Jackson said.
“I think our baseball program is just trying to follow the lead of basketball and football here because I think those two sports do it right. I think they have great leadership, I think those two guys are incredibly high-character men of faith, and I think that’s what this place is all about is to be able to say here’s who we are, come join us, come get here and look around and see what’s here, and more times than not people are drawn here to the people, the facilities and our location. It’s just hard to beat this package if this is the type of environment you’re looking for.”
Jackson, who spent eight seasons as an assistant at North Carolina, has used his ties with the Atlantic Coast Conference to get Liberty frequently on those teams’ schedules.
The Flames are 14-10 against ACC teams over the past three seasons, a mark that includes a pair of victories over Duke in the Knoxville Regional this past June.
“That’s a pretty good record,” Jackson said. “Now people are starting to see us beat those teams regularly.”
Liberty was 4-10 versus ACC teams in Jackson’s first two seasons. Those initial campaigns also featured single games against Kentucky and home-and-home series against St. John’s when the Johnnies were ranked.
Now the Flames are routinely scheduling up to 10 games each season against ACC teams (two games apiece against Virginia, Virginia Tech, Duke, North Carolina and Wake Forest), in addition to series against stronger opponents early in the campaign.
“I think that was kind of how it started. This is what we’re going to do here, we’re going to schedule a bunch of ACC teams and we’re going to compete with the best,” Jackson said. “That’s kind of evolved into not only have we been able to compete with them, we’ve been able to beat them here recently.”
The aggressive scheduling has featured at least one weekend series against a power conference opponent early in the season since 2019.