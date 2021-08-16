Liberty signs softball coach Richardson to contract extension through 2027

The 2021 campaign featured the program’s first ASUN Conference tournament title and another appearance in a regional final. This time, the Flames had to come out of the loser’s bracket by beating Eastern Kentucky and No. 9 national seed Tennessee to advance to the Knoxville Regional final.

“I think the beauty is that Ian [McCaw, Liberty’s athletic director], he’s seeing what we’re doing. This was an extension initiated on his end,” Richardson said. “I had two extensions in these years, and I was in the middle of the second extension. He just loves what we’re doing, and you can see by what he’s doing with other head coaches as well in the department. He really wants to keep that consistency. I think that’s very honoring and humbling in the vision that he has for the future.”