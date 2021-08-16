Liberty signs softball coach Richardson to contract extension through 2027

Dot Richardson became the second coach in Liberty softball history to lead the program to multiple NCAA regional appearances, and she is the only one to lead the Flames to multiple regional finals.
Liberty made sure to keep the former two-time Olympic gold medalist on campus for at least seven more seasons.
The university announced Monday it has agreed to a contract extension with Richardson through the 2027 season. The 59-year-old Richardson sports a record of 260-192 in eight seasons with the Flames, and her teams have advanced to four consecutive postseason tournaments (two NCAA bids and two NISC appearances).
“We are very humbled and extremely excited about it,” Richardson said in a phone interview. “It just again confirms the commitment that we have from the university and the athletic department in what we’re doing through the sport of softball. We’re excited about … the success of the program and where we are and where we’re heading. It’s just a thrill to continue to do that work.”
The extension is Richardson’s third in her eight-season stint with the Flames.
She led the Flames to the 2018 Columbia Regional final, where they were one win away from advancing to a super regional. Host South Carolina topped Liberty twice to prevent the Flames from continuing their season.
The 2021 campaign featured the program’s first ASUN Conference tournament title and another appearance in a regional final. This time, the Flames had to come out of the loser’s bracket by beating Eastern Kentucky and No. 9 national seed Tennessee to advance to the Knoxville Regional final.
Liberty lost to eventual national semifinalist James Madison.
“I think the beauty is that Ian [McCaw, Liberty’s athletic director], he’s seeing what we’re doing. This was an extension initiated on his end,” Richardson said. “I had two extensions in these years, and I was in the middle of the second extension. He just loves what we’re doing, and you can see by what he’s doing with other head coaches as well in the department. He really wants to keep that consistency. I think that’s very honoring and humbling in the vision that he has for the future.”
Richardson is the fourth Liberty coach to receive a contract extension since November.
Football coach Hugh Freeze signed a “substantial” deal through the 2026 season, men’s basketball coach Ritchie McKay is locked in through the 2027-28 season, and baseball coach Scott Jackson was given an extension through the 2028 season Friday.
“We’re fortunate to have great coaching leadership, and that’s why our program has so much momentum at this point,” McCaw said. “All of this does point to a tremendous trajectory for the program and a lot of future success.”
The Flames had two 40-win seasons prior to Richardson’s arrival in 2014, and she has led them to four consecutive 40-win campaigns. (The 2020 season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.)
Each of those seasons has ended in a postseason appearance. The 2017 team won the inaugural National Invitational Softball Championship, and the 2019 team advanced to the NISC semifinals.
The recent success, according to Richardson, has opened doors for recruiting. Recruiting also was aided by Liberty finishing in the Top 25 in three major softball polls following this most recent season.
“Being able to reach the regionals a couple of times, and we’re right on that precipice, three wins away from the College World Series,” Richardson said. “We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing. When we get that team together with the right combination of what’s needed, it’s going to happen.”
Richardson, through recruiting, has begun filling the voids created by graduation or transfer of starters from the 2021 team.
The big splash came through the transfer portal. The Flames landed former Washington shortstop Raigan Barrett, who has four seasons of eligibility remaining after she redshirted this past season.
She’ll fill the void created by Savannah Channell’s decision to enter the transfer portal.
“When Savannah transferred, that was our shortstop we thought for four years, so we had to find a shortstop,” Richardson said. “Raigan had gotten to the transfer portal and we saw her and she came out for a visit and committed the day she was ready to take off.”
Janessa Plummer, a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I All-American, also announced she was transferring to Liberty. Richardson envisions Plummer, who claimed MVP honors from the NJCAA national tournament, playing in right field.
The two transfers join seven previously announced incoming freshmen.
“These players, it’s like the Lord is bringing us amazing talent,” Richardson said.