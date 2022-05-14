Liberty softball caps dominating ASUN season with second straight tourney title

Karlie Keeney’s first instinct after striking out Paige Pfent was to embrace her battery mate, Caroline Hudson, before the rest of their Liberty teammates engulfed them. Instead, Hudson turned to hand the softball to the home plate umpire, leading to what Keeney described as an “anticlimactic” start to the celebration.

The emotions took over the Flames’ starting pitcher once Paige Cassady, her pitching coach, wrapped Keeney in a big hug. It started sinking in then. The Flames were again the queens of the ASUN Conference.

Keeney threw a three-hit shutout, Rachel Roupe’s bases-clearing triple highlighted a five-run first inning, and the Flames claimed their second consecutive ASUN tournament title with a 9-0, five-inning victory over North Florida on Saturday afternoon at UNF Softball Complex in Jacksonville, Florida.

“That was really special with the relationship I have with her,” Keeney said of her embrace with Cassady. “I knew she was proud and I was glad that I could do it for her because of all the training we put into it.”

Liberty became the first program to win consecutive ASUN titles since USC Upstate won three straight from 2015 to 2017, and it is the first time the Flames have won consecutive conference championships. LU won Big South Conference crowns in 2002, 2011 and 2018.

“Even sweeter going back-to-back, just cementing our name in ASUN history,” center fielder Mary Claire Wilson said. “That’s awesome for us. I know it was a goal of ours from the very beginning of the year to win an ASUN championship and to get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.”

The Flames (43-16) will find out their regional destination at 7 p.m. Sunday. The selection show will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

“I’m going to be very excited to see our name pop up on the selection show,” left fielder and ASUN tournament MVP Kara Canetto said. She went 6 for 11 with six runs scored in the three games. “As of where we go, it doesn’t really matter to us. I feel like you can give us a challenge and we’ll take it head on. I’m excited for that.”

Liberty cruised through its three games in the ASUN tournament and won by a combined score of 24-5. The Flames secured run-ruled victories over the Ospreys (42-17) in both Friday’s semifinal (9-1) and Saturday’s championship game.

The perfect mark in the conference tournament capped Liberty’s near-perfect season in league play. The Flames finished with a 26-1 record against ASUN opponents, highlighted by a 23-1 record in regular-season competition.

“I’m so proud of the girls,” coach Dot Richardson said.

Keeney (19-7) joined outfielders Canetto, Wilson and Roupe on the all-tournament team. The right-hander posted her seventh shutout of the season by scattering three hits, walking three and striking out four.

UNF loaded the bases in the first inning, but Keeney left them stranded by getting Savannah Channell to fly out to center field. The Ospreys didn’t have another runner advance into scoring position until Kayla McGory’s two-out double in the fifth inning.

“I think it’s all about momentum, so being able to shut them down and kind of crush their confidence in the first inning was huge,” Keeney said. “Then for us to respond that way with the bats was huge. It took a lot of pressure off of me, so I was just really grateful for how the bats came out.”

Keeney has won the past two ASUN championship games for the Flames. She pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in last season's victory over Kennesaw State.

“She’s got that championship mindset, she’s a competitor and it really feeds on the whole pitching staff," Richardson said of Keeney. "They feed off each other like that, so we’re excited to see where it takes us this year."

The Flames scored four runs in the first inning Friday and then tacked on five two-out runs in the first inning Saturday to seize command.

Caroline Hudson scored the first run when KC Machaco’s grounder to third was mishandled by Abi Annett, and Roupe made the Ospreys pay with a bases-clearing triple on the next at-bat to put the Flames ahead 4-0.

“When I got that pitch, I was ready for it,” Roupe said of connecting on the 2-2 offering from UNF starter Halle Arends. “The second it got off my bat, I was so excited because I knew that it was going to shift the whole game.”

Arends was lifted after Roupe's triple. She allowed five runs (none earned) on three hits and walked one while recording two outs.

Liberty never looked back. It scored once in the third when Roupe tagged up and advanced to third on Raigan Barrett’s pop-up in foul territory, then slid into home when UNF was appealing that Roupe left second base early.

“Every time somebody’s lacking or not paying attention, we need to take advantage of it,” she said.

The Flames tacked on three more runs in the fourth. Alexis Soto drew a bases-loaded walk, and then Plummer and Roupe scored on Paige Bachman reached on an error.

Roupe went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Canetto and Lou Allan each went 2 for 3.

“I think it was just great that we were able to come out and get a lot of hits,” Canetto said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.