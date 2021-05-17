Liberty softball notebook: Hudson returns to home state; a daunting schedule; and more

Liberty went 1-9 against the six seeded teams. The lone victory came over then-No. 13 Arkansas in a 2-0 triumph that lasted 10 innings March 16.

“I feel like our team is definitely prepared,” Hudson said. “We’ve seen some of the best pitchers in the country right now this season, and our pitchers have seen the best hitters in the country, so I think that we’re prepared for this.”

The Flames went 11-3 against Troy, Notre Dame, Villanova, Virginia Tech and Kennesaw State. Six of those victories came against KSU, including two triumphs in the ASUN Conference tournament.

“I just hope that we play with freedom to not be overwhelmed in the situation, in the magnitude of what it could mean, but to be in the moment,” Richardson said. “When that happens, our players are going to play fantastic. If they make it too big, and I just think they won’t with the schedule we’ve had, but let’s see. Talk is cheap. We’ve got to get it done on the field.”

Extra bases

Liberty and James Madison haven’t met on the softball field since 2019. The teams were scheduled to play in the Liberty Softball Invitational in March, but the Dukes were unable to play because of COVID-19 protocols. ”We look forward to that challenge,” Richardson said. … The fourth team in the Knoxville Regional is Ohio Valley Conference champion Eastern Kentucky. The Flames and Colonels will become very familiar on the softball field beginning next season. EKU is joining the ASUN Conference in all sports in July. The teams have met seven times in softball. Liberty leads the series 5-2, and the most recent meeting came in 2013.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.