Liberty softball notebook: Hudson returns to home state; a daunting schedule; and more

Caroline Hudson didn’t grow up attending many Tennessee softball games. Hudson was born and raised in the Volunteer State, but she called Paris home. The small town, nestled in the western part of the state, is closer to the state borders of Kentucky and Missouri than it is to Knoxville. The Henry County community is known in the state for its 70-foot replica of the Eiffel Tower and its claim of hosting the “World’s Biggest Fish Fry.”
The lengthy drive across the state made the trips to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium a rare occasion. That is until Hudson, a catcher at Henry County High School, was being recruited by UT. The coaching staff envisioned Hudson donning the Volunteers’ orange and white, and she visited the facilities during her recruiting trips.
Another school was on Hudson’s radar during this time. Liberty made a hard pitch to play for the up-and-coming program, and Hudson made an official visit. She was hooked.
“Honestly when I left Liberty, I just felt like there was no way that I was going to go somewhere else that just felt like home and felt like somewhere I needed to be,” she said late Sunday night. “Everything about it — softball and spiritual aspect, everything — I was totally in love with Liberty.”
Hudson, in her second season with the Flames, is the starting catcher and a valuable reason Liberty (42-13) is the No. 2 seed in the Knoxville Regional. The Flames open NCAA Tournament play at noon Friday against James Madison (34-1) on ESPNU.
“It’s an awesome, awesome opportunity. It’s so cool that I get to go back to Tennessee,” Hudson said. “ … It’s really awesome that we get this opportunity really for me to go back home and show what we’ve got.”
The 5-foot-7 Hudson comes from an athletic family with an impressive resume.
Her father, John, played football at Auburn before suiting up for 10 seasons in the NFL with the Eagles, Jets and Ravens. He won Super Bowl XXXV with the Ravens.
Her mom, Ginny, was a gymnast at Auburn, and her sister, Celie, played softball at Chattanooga.
Her grandfather, Richard, won an AFL title with the Bills in 1964 and 1965.
Caroline Hudson has started all 55 games this season. She is batting .205 with two homers and 19 RBIs, but her defense has been the reason she suits up behind the plate.
She sports a .990 fielding percentage and has thrown out 19 of 36 would-be base stealers.
A seasoned team
Liberty coach Dot Richardson has made it a priority in recent seasons to play a daunting nonconference schedule to prepare her team for NCAA Tournament play.
That was definitely the case this season.
The Flames played 11 teams that are in the 64-team NCAA field. The list includes six of the top nine seeds (No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 3 Alabama, No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 6 Arkansas, No. 7 LSU and No. 9 Tennessee), along with Troy, Notre Dame, Villanova, Virginia Tech and Kennesaw State.
Liberty went 1-9 against the six seeded teams. The lone victory came over then-No. 13 Arkansas in a 2-0 triumph that lasted 10 innings March 16.
“I feel like our team is definitely prepared,” Hudson said. “We’ve seen some of the best pitchers in the country right now this season, and our pitchers have seen the best hitters in the country, so I think that we’re prepared for this.”
The Flames went 11-3 against Troy, Notre Dame, Villanova, Virginia Tech and Kennesaw State. Six of those victories came against KSU, including two triumphs in the ASUN Conference tournament.
“I just hope that we play with freedom to not be overwhelmed in the situation, in the magnitude of what it could mean, but to be in the moment,” Richardson said. “When that happens, our players are going to play fantastic. If they make it too big, and I just think they won’t with the schedule we’ve had, but let’s see. Talk is cheap. We’ve got to get it done on the field.”
Extra bases
Liberty and James Madison haven’t met on the softball field since 2019. The teams were scheduled to play in the Liberty Softball Invitational in March, but the Dukes were unable to play because of COVID-19 protocols. ”We look forward to that challenge,” Richardson said. … The fourth team in the Knoxville Regional is Ohio Valley Conference champion Eastern Kentucky. The Flames and Colonels will become very familiar on the softball field beginning next season. EKU is joining the ASUN Conference in all sports in July. The teams have met seven times in softball. Liberty leads the series 5-2, and the most recent meeting came in 2013.