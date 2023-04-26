Clemson ace Valerie Cagle had surrendered just four hits through six frames Wednesday. Liberty had only one run to show for that effort at the plate.

That all changed in the seventh inning. The Flames, who never believed a rally was out of reach, saw their faith pay off thanks to their patience at the plate and timely base knocks.

Pinch hitter KC Machado entered with one out in the frame and smacked a single to left field to jumpstart a comeback, and two walks and three hits later — the final one a walk-off single from Rachel Craine — Liberty secured a 5-4 triumph over the sixth-ranked Tigers at Liberty Softball Stadium.

“This is just huge for us,” said Craine, whose heart rate had finally settled back into a normal rhythm following her game-winning hit up the middle that sent runners streaking in from third and second to turn a one-run deficit into a one-run win. “It’s huge.”

Craine described her highlight as “definitely the best moment I’ve had in my life, basically.”

That the hit gave her team the win and pulled her teammates from the dugout onto the field to surround her in celebration certainly was part of it.

That the walk-off moment gave her team its signature victory of the season — a third this year over a ranked team — was a factor, too. Clemson and Michigan now are the highest-ranked opponents (both sixth) Liberty has ever defeated (the Flames twice beat the Wolverines when ranked sixth, in 2020 and 2007).

Equally as important as the emotion and historical meaning of the moment, though, was Craine’s ability to rise to the occasion against one of the nation’s best players.

Cagle (22-4), a junior who is likely the best two-way player in Division I and a Top 25 finalist for USA Softball’s player of the year, entered the circle Wednesday with a 0.87 ERA — the best mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference and sixth-best mark in the country.

She looked the part for most of the night, settling in after loading the bases in the first on a walk, double by Rachel Roupe and hit by pitch and surrendering one run. Cagle kept Liberty (31-17) off the board through the next five frames, giving up just two more hits in that span while not issuing another free pass.

In the seventh, though, Craine and teammates made that sub-1.00 ERA a thing of the past to pin the most earned runs (five) on Cagle in any of her 30 appearances this season.

Liberty sent seven batters to the plate in the frame, after never seeing more than five dig in through the first six innings. Six of those batters faced Cagle with one out.

Clemson (44-7) never recorded the second out.

Cagle struck out pinch hitter and leadoff batter Brynn McManus, but then ran into trouble with Machado, who sent a 3-1 pitch to the outfield for a hit.

Mary Claire Wilson and Devyn Howard (2 for 3) followed with back-to-back singles to juice the bases, and Cagle then gave up her walk-free streak by issuing consecutive passes to Caroline Hudson and Roupe (2 for 3).

The bases-loaded walks pulled Liberty, down 4-1 entering the frame, within 4-3.

Craine, against a 2-1 count, reversed her showing of lackluster at-bats (she grounded out in each of her previous two ABs) by driving in the tying and winning runs.

“I knew we had speed on the bases, … so I just knew I had to put the ball in play and get out of my head really, because my first couple at-bats I felt like I wasn’t really there mentally. My last at-bat, it just kicked right on,” Craine said.

“I just knew, ‘I can do it.’ Just the moment, it was just crazy seeing all my teammates run after me. It was amazing.”

Craine credited her teammates for the confidence she gained when stepping to the plate. Seeing Machado come off the bench to jumpstart the rally was especially impressive, she said.

“It’s one of the hardest things to do in the sport. It’s crazy how hard it is. But [Machado] was just so zoned in, and we all had confidence in her that she was gonna get the job done,” Craine said. “We were on fire after that. … We had to have her back. She had our back.”

The seventh inning changed the outcome, but Liberty’s early run also proved important, especially against a Clemson team whose entire pitching staff gives up just over one earned run per contest.

The Tigers went ahead early, 2-0, on a two-out, two-run double to right-center field from Maddie Moore in the first inning. She drove in Cagle — who also went 2 for 2 at the plate to lead the Tigers in hits and drive her batting average up to .490 — and Caroline Jacobsen, who both singled.

Liberty quickly got one back in the bottom half of the frame. Megan Fortner’s groundout plated Hudson, who drew a four-pitch, one-out walk.

Roupe moved Hudson into scoring position with her double — one of her two hits on the night, which matched Wilson’s two-hit output to give the two the team lead in the category Wednesday.

“I think for them to score two in the first inning, [it’d be] really easy for us to say, ‘OK, they’re top 10, they have the game,’” Roupe said, adding that even after her team went down 4-1 in the sixth on Alia Logoleo’s two-out single, she knew it could claw back.

Before the seventh, Roupe and pitcher Karlie Keeney — who earned the win after tossing a complete game that featured seven hits, four earned runs, two walks and seven strikeouts — told each other they could smell a comeback.

“We’re gonna do it,” Roupe said she told Keeney. “And we did.”