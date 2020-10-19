Liberty, Southern Miss expected to play this weekend

The first five weeks of Liberty’s altered football season have featured few, if any, hiccups surrounding COVID-19 testing and protocols. The Flames, according to coach Hugh Freeze, have been blessed with how the results have panned out, and their five opponents haven’t dealt with a severe lack of depth because of players either testing positive or being ruled out for contact tracing.
That string of luck is in jeopardy this weekend.
Southern Miss, scheduled to play Liberty at 1 p.m. Saturday at Williams Stadium, did not play this past weekend against Texas-El Paso. Southern Miss interim coach Scotty Walden revealed Monday the Golden Eagles were going to have “20-plus players” out against UTEP, leaving USM with 44 to 45 scholarship players to travel for the Conference USA contest.
“Before we can play, during the week you’ve got to beat COVID, man. You’ve got to whup COVID first before you can go whup your opponent,” Walden said. “That’s the No. 1 deal we’re focused on right now.”
Walden and Freeze both are expecting Saturday’s matchup between the Flames (5-0) and Golden Eagles (1-3, 1-1 C-USA) to be played as scheduled. Walden said he is expecting to “get several of those guys back this week” that have been quarantined either because of a previous positive test or contact tracing. The coach added those players returning are nearing the end of their 14-day quarantine period.
“We’re going to test every day this week once again and we’re going to make sure we’re on top of it,” Walden said. Southern Miss tested every day this past week.
“We’re hoping and praying and working our tails off to adhere to every protocol possible,” he added, “so that we can be in a position to play Liberty this coming Saturday.”
Southern Miss is the third C-USA team the Flames are playing this season. Liberty opened the season with victories over Western Kentucky and FIU.
The conference is requiring all football student-athletes be tested three times a week (PCR plus antigen tests), and Liberty is adhering to those protocols this week.
The Flames tested four times last week before playing at Syracuse, and they took another test Sunday in the required 48-hour window following competition against an ACC program.
“I think that everything looked very favorable and positive this weekend for them as far as moving forward with the game, as what I’ve been told,” Freeze said, noting he has been in contact with Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw regarding the situation. “For all of us, not just Southern Miss, it’s everywhere and all of us have the same concerns weekly. I’ll have them this week also. We took our test yesterday after getting back and we’ll get those results today and we’ll keep our fingers crossed and prayerful that we continue to get good results, as I’m sure Southern Miss is also.”
Walden said not all of the players who were going to miss the game against UTEP tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He made a point on several occasions to reiterate contact tracing played a factor in the number of players who were going to be unavailable to play.
The coach added his full-time staff is available, while there have been a few positive tests in the support staff.
“It’s nothing that we’re going to make excuses about,” Walden said. “Liberty’s dealing with it, everybody in our conference is dealing with it, and we’re going to keep moving forward and making sure we have our guys prepared to play.”
Southern Miss offensive lineman Arvin Fletcher said the team was informed of the UTEP game’s postponement following the Friday practice and before the team was scheduled to board its flight to El Paso.
The team didn’t play the week prior at Florida Atlantic because of an outbreak within the FAU program.
“They told us to control what we could control,” Fletcher said. “It was safety protocols. There’s nothing we could really do.”
Southern Miss’ conference games against FAU and UTEP are slated to be rescheduled the first two weekends of December after the C-USA moved its conference championship game to Dec. 18.
The Golden Eagles do not have any openings available to play Liberty if an outbreak forces the game not to be played, so the matchup would be canceled this season. The Flames, though, have openings the weekends of Halloween and Thanksgiving, plus Dec. 12 if needed, for a replacement game.
“We focus on playing, period. We’ve got a game with Southern Miss on Saturday. We don’t even entertain the possibility that it could be canceled,” Freeze said. “Do we know that’s a possibility? Sure, but we don’t focus on that at all. We’re getting ready to play Southern Miss on Saturday.”
