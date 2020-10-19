Liberty, Southern Miss expected to play this weekend

“We’re going to test every day this week once again and we’re going to make sure we’re on top of it,” Walden said. Southern Miss tested every day this past week.

“We’re hoping and praying and working our tails off to adhere to every protocol possible,” he added, “so that we can be in a position to play Liberty this coming Saturday.”

Southern Miss is the third C-USA team the Flames are playing this season. Liberty opened the season with victories over Western Kentucky and FIU.

The conference is requiring all football student-athletes be tested three times a week (PCR plus antigen tests), and Liberty is adhering to those protocols this week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Flames tested four times last week before playing at Syracuse, and they took another test Sunday in the required 48-hour window following competition against an ACC program.