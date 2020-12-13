Liberty stands pat in both AP and Coaches poll

There was plenty of movement Sunday in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls, with teams moving up and down the rankings thanks to upsets and blowouts aplenty over the weekend.

Liberty stood pat in both polls as it awaits its bowl fate.

The Flames remained at No. 22 in the AP poll and No. 21 in the Coaches poll. This is the sixth time in the past seventh weeks Liberty has been ranked in either poll.

Liberty (9-1) hasn’t played since a 45-0 victory over UMass on Black Friday. The Flames paused all team-related activities on Dec. 3 and canceled their Dec. 5 matchup at Coastal Carolina because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the roster.

Coach Hugh Freeze tested positive for the coronavirus about one week ago. A university statement said he is expected to rejoin the team this week in preparation for a bowl game.

Liberty is hoping to play in a bowl game for the second straight season.

The Flames have a contract that allows them to be placed in one of eight bowls owned by ESPN Events.

Three of those bowls — Frisco Bowl (SMU and UTSA), Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Nevada and Tulane) and New Mexico Bowl (Hawaii and Houston) — announced their matchups Sunday.