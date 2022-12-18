Liberty stuns Washington for first win over Pac-12 program

Liberty didn’t make a field goal during the final 4 ½ minutes Sunday afternoon. It didn’t matter with timely defensive stops and clutch free-throw shooting from Dee Brown to secure the program’s first win over a Pac-12 Conference program.

Jordan Bailey matched her career high with 19 points, Brown made four free throws in the final 68 seconds, and the Flames stunned Washington 66-54 to open the Husky Classic at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington.

The win was the first in five tries for the Flames (5-5) against Pac-12 teams. Liberty has now defeated at least one team from every Power Five conference.

Liberty, despite not making a field goal in the final 4 ½ minutes, shot 48% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.

Bailey led the way by matching her career high that was set earlier this season against East Carolina. She shot 8 of 14 from the field, made three 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds.

Mya Berkman had 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots, and Emma Hess finished with 13 points.

The Huskies (8-2) led 24-11 midway through the second quarter, but the Flames responded by outscoring the hosts 37-13 during the following 14 ½ minutes to take their first double-digit lead of the game.

Haley Van Dyke’s 3 with 1:28 remaining cut the Flames’ lead to 62-54. Brown made all four of her free throw attempts to seal the upset win.

Brown had nine points, five rebounds and three steals.

Van Dyke led Washington with 13 points. Hannah Stines added 12 points.

The Flames conclude nonconference play with a Husky Classic matchup against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at noon Monday.