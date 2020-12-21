Liberty taking advantage of early December prep to prepare for Coastal Carolina

Most of the national outlets that project matchups for bowl games were slotting Liberty into the Gasparilla Bowl against South Carolina. It sure seemed like the Flames were destined to spend Christmas in Tampa.
Hugh Freeze, though, didn’t want to spend the majority of his Sunday getting ready for the Gamecocks and find out later there would be a different opponent in another bowl game that would require a long night spent preparing a gameplan in the Liberty Football Center.
The Liberty football coach instead spent late Sunday morning and early afternoon playing a round of golf at Boonsboro Country Club. He received sporadic updates from athletic director Ian McCaw as he progressed through the round.
Freeze reached the par-3 17th when McCaw notified him of the news: Liberty was heading to the Cure Bowl. The opponent? Coastal Carolina.
There was no long night needed spent preparing for the Chanticleers.
Freeze and the Flames spent the first week of December piecing together a gameplan for what was supposed to be a marquee Dec. 5 matchup between two of the nation’s top Group of Five programs.
Instead, the two teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll will meet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, in one of the most attractive bowl matchups.
“We already have a gameplan in place that we had from a couple of weeks ago. Will it tinker some? Maybe. It’s not like we have to start from scratch,” Freeze said. “We felt good about our gameplan the first go-around, so I doubt it will change very much. I’m sure that’s advantageous for both us and Coastal.”
The No. 23 Flames (9-1) had to cancel their Dec. 5 game against the No. 9 Chanticleers (11-0) because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the roster that Freeze said would have resulted in “significant contributors” not playing and the defensive coaching staff only had one full-time member available during the week of practice.
The three practices during that week were broken up into segments so the offensive coaches could help on defense.
Now, the full staff is available and can contribute in the LFC and on the field.
“They were involved the first time in putting it together, they just couldn’t be in the building. Now everyone’s back,” Freeze said. “We’ve hopefully had our COVID run and won’t have any more bad news with that this week.”
McCaw said the bowl selection process was the most fluid he’s seen, with 22 teams opting out of bowl season and another (LSU) self-imposing a one-year postseason ban for potential NCAA sanctions. Those opt outs led to 15 bowl games being canceled.
Liberty, for this bowl cycle through 2025-26, signed a secondary tie-in contract with ESPN Events that could see the Flames placed in one of eight bowl games if conferences with primary contracts could not fill one of those slots.
The Cure Bowl is one of those bowl games, and Liberty was more than eager to return for a second straight season after defeating Georgia Southern 23-16 last year.
“We thought when we signed the contract with ESPN in advance a couple of years ago that that was just critical for our program. It certainly served us extremely well during this process,” McCaw said. “We had a wonderful year. We were always hopeful to have a bowl opportunity, but with the cancellations and the opt outs, this became a very disorderly bowl process. ESPN Events stuck with us, we stuck with them and we’re really grateful to have this opportunity for our coaches and student-athletes, and they deserve it. The job that Coach Freeze and his staff and the players did this year was exceptional and they deserve to be rewarded with a bowl opportunity and we’re delighted to be able to deliver that.”
Freeze, last week, addressed the team and told players they would need to remain on campus under COVID protocols through Christmas to play in a bowl game. They spent Thanksgiving in the program’s bubble with a home game on Black Friday against UMass, and Freeze wanted his players to understand they would have to sacrifice being away from family a little longer to finish the season in a bowl game.
“I just think you ought to finish what you start. That’s what I want for our kids. That’s what I want for our program,” Freeze said. “It may not be ideal, but that’s life. Life’s not always ideal, but we’ve got an opportunity to go to our second consecutive bowl game in our second year here. To me, it never was another alternative other than, man, Ian tell me where we’re going so we can get ready to play.”
Freeze finished his Sunday round of golf with an even-par 72 despite hitting only three greens in regulation on Boonsboro’s tough tract. He saved par at the difficult No. 17 with an up-and-down from off the green to set up a manageable par putt on the back-right pin placement.
He did have time to send out a group text to his coaching staff once he found out Coastal was the opponent in the Cure Bowl.
“Everyone was just elated and said, ‘Let’s go!’” Freeze said.
Notes: ESPN announced Monday afternoon the Cure Bowl was moved from a noon kickoff to a primetime slot at 7:30 p.m. It will still be played Saturday and broadcast on ESPN. It is the first time a Liberty football game will be televised on the network. … Safeties coach Corey Batoon will join Kane Wommack’s staff at South Alabama as the defensive coordinator and safeties coach following the Cure Bowl. Batoon was hired at Liberty prior to the 2020 season and helped transform a secondary that ranks 10th in the nation in passing defense (171.6 yards allowed per game).
