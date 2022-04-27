Liberty, Tennessee honor legacy of JMU's Bernett

The emotions Courtney Poulich had kept bottled in for most of Wednesday afternoon began bubbling to the surface the moment she put her helmet on and began her way to first base. The freshman, entering to pinch run for Lou Allan with two outs in the seventh inning, glanced over behind the pitcher’s circle and saw the initials and number emblazoned in purple on the dirt.

Poulich, even as a pinch runner, was going to play in the spirit of her friend and former travel ball teammate, Lauren Bernett.

“I just want to play like her, play for her,” Poulich said. “It was definitely emotional a little bit.”

Poulich, her Liberty teammates and visiting Tennessee played in the memory of Bernett, the 20-year-old sophomore catcher at James Madison who died Tuesday morning. The 12th-ranked Volunteers defeated the Flames 7-2 in a game that featured Bernett’s initials and No. 22 painted behind the pitcher’s circle at Liberty Softball Stadium.

Both teams wore purple ribbons, the primary color for JMU.

“It meant a lot because she touched so many people’s lives and just recognizing her for that,” Poulich said. “You never want to see us have to do something like that, but she just meant so much to this game. For us being able to honor her and honor her legacy, it was really nice.”

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said in a statement Wednesday the death is currently being classified as an apparent suicide.

An official report from the medical examiner’s office is pending, Hutcheson added.

“The softball community is mourning for the loss of a 20-year-old, an outstanding athlete. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family and the JMU family as well, coaches and teammates. Today we did our best to honor her life,” Liberty coach Dot Richardson said.

“It’s just sad, the community is sad and it’s one of those things where I just pray everybody knows their worth and their value,” she added. “God just loves us so much. It’s not anything of this world that should get us to that point. I just pray for them and their family and may God give them peace and comfort. There’s this huge sadness and heavy hearts.”

Liberty reached out to Tennessee prior to Wednesday’s game and offered to provide the players and coaches with purple ribbons to wear during the game. UT coach Karen Weekly graciously accepted the offer, with players from both teams wearing the ribbons in their hair and the coaches pinning the ribbons to their uniforms.

The three umpires also wore purple ribbons pinned to the front of their shirts.

“Yesterday, the whole day, everybody just felt like they had been punched in the gut,” Weekly said. “ … I don’t know what I would do as a coach if I was the one that got that message. It goes so far beyond athletics. We don’t know the reasons, we can never know the reasons, but we have to make sure that just as a society of people we’re taking care of each other from the time we’re very little to the end of our days that we can take care of each other.”

Both Liberty and Tennessee faced Bernett and the Dukes in last season’s Knoxville Regional, which JMU won on its way to advancing to the Women’s College World Series.

Bernett’s two-run homer in the sixth inning of the regional final helped the Dukes eliminate the Flames, 8-5.

Liberty and JMU met again this season on March 6 in the Liberty Softball Invitational.

The Flames won that matchup 4-0 as Bernett went 1 for 2.

That series allowed Poulich and Bernett to reconnect. Poulich remembered growing up watching her older sister, Chloe, and Bernett play on the same travel team with Team Pennsylvania, and Courtney Poulich and Bernett finally got the opportunity to play on the same team, Team Pennsylvania U18 Hall coached by Richele Hall, during Poulich’s junior year at Mount Pleasant High School in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

Poulich and Bernett shared small talk after the March 6 game, and Poulich sat with Bernett’s parents, Scott and Kim, the night before when the Dukes battled Notre Dame.

“I cherish all the memories we’ve had and I’m not ever going to take anything for granted because one second someone can be here and the next they’re gone,” Poulich said. “I’ll definitely be playing for her. I know a lot of softball players will be playing for her and just the legacy she left and the passion for the game. I will always play for her because she had a huge impact. I want that same passion. She was a great teammate, she led on and off the field, and if you were having a bad game, she’d be the first one to be like, ‘Hey, you’re good,’ and pick you up. I just want to be more like her.”

EXTRA BASES: The 12th-ranked Volunteers (34-13) took a 6-1 lead in the fifth inning on Rylie West’s three-run homer. It was the second of three homers hit by UT. “I think that took the wind out of their sails a little bit right there and it was the shot we needed,” Weekly said. … Liberty catcher Caroline Hudson went 3 for 4 with a solo homer in the seventh inning. It was Hudson’s 14th homer of the season. … Kiki Milloy and Zaida Puni each added solo homers for UT. … Emily Kirby (9-5) suffered the loss after allowing two earned runs on three hits, walking two and striking out two in 2 ⅓ innings. Karlie Keeney allowed five earned runs on five hits over four innings. … The Flames (35-14) lost for the second time in the last 23 games and committed four errors. “Really when you give good hitters second and third opportunities and you don’t make the plays that you need to make, that’s what happens,” Richardson said.

