Liberty testing five times leading into matchup against Syracuse

The Liberty football team has routinely been tested for the coronavirus two to three times per week since the second week of September. The Flames, independents unaffiliated with an FBS conference, have abided by other conferences’ testing guidelines through the season’s first four weeks.
The testing is increasing this week in preparation for Liberty’s first matchup with an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze announced Monday the team would test five times between Monday and Friday before Liberty takes the field to play Syracuse at the Carrier Dome in New York at noon Saturday.
“This week we’re testing every single day except for Tuesday and twice on Friday,” Freeze said. “ … We’ll keep our fingers crossed and pray all those results are good.”
The extra testing is needed to comply with requirements from both New York State and the ACC. Freeze said the Flames will take antigen tests before boarding their flight to Syracuse, and the ACC will select a third party to test the players and coaches at the hotel.
The conference in late August announced a three-times-per-week testing policy, with one performed the day before kickoff that is conducted by a third party the ACC office selects.
Liberty, in mid-August, said its protocols will follow NCAA requirements for testing, and the program will meet the testing guidelines for competition established by each conference if those are above the NCAA standard.
The NCAA is requiring weekly testing within 72 hours of each game.
Athletic director Ian McCaw said Liberty will comply with the ACC’s COVID-19 safety protocols to play Syracuse, Virginia Tech (Nov. 7) and N.C. State (Nov. 21) this season.
Liberty contracted Radeas Labs, located in Wake Forest, North Carolina, and that lab is being used by at least one ACC team, according to Liberty.
“I think the five tests this week … is not normal. It’s usually two to three depending on what conference we play, but at minimum two and most weeks it’s been three,” Freeze said. “This week I think it’s more to do with the State of New York. We’re just making sure. We’re adding some at our own decision. I know we were scheduled to do Monday, Wednesday and Friday. We’re going to add one on Thursday and another one on Friday before we get on the plane, an antigen test, and then the ACC people come to the hotel that Friday night and do another one.”
Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack previously told reporters Aug. 15 he found Freeze’s comments on the Flames’ testing during training camp “deeply troubling.” The harsh remarks came one day after Freeze spoke highly of his team’s coronavirus testing numbers.
No players had tested positive for COVID-19 for more than three weeks, and he added no tests had been taken in more than two weeks “because no one’s screened with any symptoms.”
Liberty was quick to act following the criticism by releasing the statement and updating its testing protocols, and McCaw said the prompt response “alleviated any concerns” from the other athletic administrators.
