Liberty throttles UMass in Black Friday matinee

Pickett and Joshua Mack both eclipsed the 100-yard mark (125 for Pickett and 109 for Mack) with one touchdown apiece, Troy Henderson added 79 yards and Malik Willis finished with 63 yards and a touchdown.

“The O-line did great. They were opening up for all the running backs,” said Willis, who completed 16 of 24 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns. “They all had a great game.”

The Flames last reached 300 rushing yards at home in last season’s finale against New Mexico State (317), led by Frankie Hickson’s four-touchdown performance.

“I was really proud of how we ran the ball against those fronts because you don’t have enough people to block them,” Freeze said. “We still found a way to have some success in the run game.”

The success running the ball led to Liberty converting on 10 of 15 third-down chances, not committing a turnover for the first time since Sept. 26 against FIU and leading for more than 51 minutes.

It didn’t hurt that the defense came up big in the first half to maintain the shutout and give the offense more freedom to control the clock in the second half.

“When we needed to, to really rise up and play good and get stops, we did,” Freeze said. “We got to play a lot of kids on that side of the ball, which is good. To shut them out, you can’t complain a whole lot.”

