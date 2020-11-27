Liberty throttles UMass in Black Friday matinee

Hugh Freeze’s Black Friday shopping wish list featured a wide range of deals against UMass.
There were items that have been easier to come by for Liberty and Freeze in recent years: Being consistent on third down and taking care of the ball on offense, creating some takeaways, and being in control the entire game against the overmatched Minutemen.
Freeze had to hunt for elusive deals that have either been out of stock or not previously in the Flames’ price range. Recording a shutout slipped through the Flames’ fingers twice earlier this season, and it had been a calendar year since Liberty eclipsed the 300-yard mark in rushing yards at Williams Stadium.
Liberty took care of everything on Freeze’s list and more in Friday’s matinee matchup against UMass. The Flames recorded their first shutout since 2016, rushed for a season-high 378 yards and emptied the bench yet again in a 45-0 triumph at Williams Stadium.
“I think we checked about every box,” Freeze said. “I think we stayed healthy. Pretty pleased.”
The Flames (9-1) nearly posted shutouts earlier this season against North Alabama and Louisiana-Monroe, coming within six and three minutes in those respective games.
Friday’s shutout was the first for the program since its days in the FCS’ Big South Conference. The last shutout came Nov. 5, 2016, at Presbyterian, and the most recent home shutout came Oct. 25, 2014, against Gardner-Webb.
“It felt good to finally get that shutout that we needed,” freshman nickelback Quinton Reese said.
Reese recorded his first interception as part of a six-tackle performance.
Five of UMass’ first seven drives reached Liberty territory and all five ended in a different fashion: punt, lost fumble, missed field goal, an incomplete pass on a fake punt, and an incomplete pass on a traditional fourth-down attempt.
The Minutemen (0-4) were held to 67 yards in the second half and finished the game with 227 yards of total offense. It marked the third time this season the Flames held an opponent to less than 250 yards.
“In the first half, we’ve got chances. Critical errors at critical times,” UMass coach Walt Bell said.
The Flames’ offense faced little resistance against a UMass defense that was gashed repeatedly in its abbreviated four-game schedule.
Liberty’s season-high 378 rushing yards are the most it has racked up at home since Sept. 29, 2007 (379 vs. St. Francis) and the sixth-most in a single game in program history.
UMass allowed three of its four opponents to rush for more than 260 yards.
“We just thought we could dominate them up front, our guys versus their guys,” Liberty running back Peytton Pickett said. “We thought we could just dominate them, beat them off the ball and do what we wanted to do.”
Pickett and Joshua Mack both eclipsed the 100-yard mark (125 for Pickett and 109 for Mack) with one touchdown apiece, Troy Henderson added 79 yards and Malik Willis finished with 63 yards and a touchdown.
“The O-line did great. They were opening up for all the running backs,” said Willis, who completed 16 of 24 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns. “They all had a great game.”
The Flames last reached 300 rushing yards at home in last season’s finale against New Mexico State (317), led by Frankie Hickson’s four-touchdown performance.
“I was really proud of how we ran the ball against those fronts because you don’t have enough people to block them,” Freeze said. “We still found a way to have some success in the run game.”
The success running the ball led to Liberty converting on 10 of 15 third-down chances, not committing a turnover for the first time since Sept. 26 against FIU and leading for more than 51 minutes.
It didn’t hurt that the defense came up big in the first half to maintain the shutout and give the offense more freedom to control the clock in the second half.
“When we needed to, to really rise up and play good and get stops, we did,” Freeze said. “We got to play a lot of kids on that side of the ball, which is good. To shut them out, you can’t complain a whole lot.”
