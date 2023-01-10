Liberty to play five midweek games in inaugural Conference USA season

Liberty has played 10 midweek football games over its 35 seasons as a Division I program. Every one of those came during the Flames’ time at the Division I-AA/Football Bowl Subdivision level.

The Flames are going to play five consecutive midweek games during its inaugural season in Conference USA.

The league released its 2023 football schedule Tuesday afternoon for the new-look, nine-team conference. Liberty will play midweek tilts between Thursday, Sept. 28 and Tuesday, Oct. 24 to make up more than half of its C-USA slate.

All midweek games will appear either on CBS Sports Network or an ESPN linear network (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU). Kickoff times for all 12 games will be announced at a later date.

The Flames’ midweek slate begins Sept. 28 at FIU and will be followed one week later with a home date against Sam Houston State.

Liberty will have a five-day turnaround when it plays at Jacksonville State on Tuesday, Oct. 10. It will mark the second time Liberty has played on a Tuesday night (at Toledo in 2003).

The Flames will play two more Tuesday games against Middle Tennessee at home and on the road against Western Kentucky before finishing their season with four Saturday games.

Liberty opens the season at home against Bowling Green on Sept. 2 and will enter league play the following week at home against New Mexico State.

The Flames travel to play at Buffalo on Sept. 16 before taking their lone off week of the season on Sept. 23 to prepare for the first midweek game at FIU.

Liberty will play three consecutive home games against Louisiana Tech, Old Dominion and UMass between Nov. 4 and 18, and then will close the regular season at UTEP on Nov. 25.

It marks the first time since moving to the FBS ranks that Liberty will close the regular season on the road.

The matchup with ODU was moved from Sept. 30 to Nov. 11 to accommodate the Flames beginning midweek play in the final week of September.

Liberty last played a midweek game in the 2016 regular-season finale when it matched up with Coastal Carolina on a Thursday night in Conway, South Carolina.

Flames land three transfer commitments

While Georgia was building an insurmountable first-half lead over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday evening, Liberty received good news on the recruiting front through the commitments of quarterback Trey Lowe III and wide receiver Errol Rogers Jr.

The Flames added a third commitment from the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon when former South Carolina safety RJ Roderick announced he was transferring to Liberty.

Lowe and Rogers both played in the Sun Belt Conference over the past three seasons.

Lowe began his college career at West Virginia from 2018 through 2019, was at Southern Miss for three seasons and will have one year of eligibility remaining. He played in seven games this past season and threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the Golden Eagles’ LendingTree Bowl win over Rice.

Rogers has two years of eligibility remaining. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound Rogers attended the same high school (Lafayette Christian Academy) as current Liberty safety Brylan Green, and Rogers posted 524 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 59 catches during his three seasons with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Roderick has one season of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot, 207-pound defensive back started 34 games during his time at South Carolina and had 205 tackles (136 solo), 6.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, one sack and four forced fumbles.

Hunter withdraws from transfer portal

Running back Dae Dae Hunter withdrew his name from the transfer portal and will return to Liberty.

Hunter returns as the Flames’ leading rusher from 2022. He picked up 854 yards and scored eight touchdowns on 130 carries and missed the final four games after suffering a torn LCL and a hip injury against Arkansas.

He has two years of eligibility remaining after beginning his career at Hawaii. Hunter has a redshirt year available if his injuries prevent him from playing in more than four games in 2023.

The running back room will feature Hunter, Shedro Louis, Wake Forest transfer Quinton Cooley, Arkansas transfer James Jointer Jr., Malik Caper and recent signee Vaughn Blue.

Lowe added to Buccaneers practice squad

Former Liberty cornerback Duron Lowe was signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad Tuesday and will provide the Buccaneers with cornerback depth heading into the playoffs.

Lowe hasn’t played since the preseason when he was with the Los Angeles Rams. He signed with the organization as an undrafted free agent but was released when the Rams cut their roster to the 53-man limit.