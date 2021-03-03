Liberty trio sweeps major ASUN men's basketball postseason awards

Darius McGhee was arguably the best player down the stretch as Liberty claimed the first outright regular-season conference title in program history. Elijah Cuffee was the defensive leader through an uneven season. And Ritchie McKay didn’t rebuild after losing four of the best players in program history; he reloaded to keep the Flames atop the ASUN Conference.
The trio swept the major ASUN postseason awards that were announced Wednesday by the league office.
McGhee turned a torrid scoring stretch into ASUN player of the year honors, while Cuffee was named the defensive player of the year and McKay claimed coach of the year honors.
McGhee is the fifth Liberty player to be named a conference player of the year. Cuffee is the first in program history to be named defensive player of the year.
McGhee and Cuffee were the only members from Liberty’s 20-win squad on the ASUN all-conference team, which was voted on by the league coaches.
Bellarmine, Lipscomb and North Florida matched Liberty with two members on the all-conference teams.
“We have a system and we recruit in such a way, it would be hard to vote for all-conference players from our team,” McKay said Tuesday before the Flames departed for Jacksonville, Florida. Liberty (20-5) is the No. 1 seed for the league tournament and plays Kennesaw State (5-18) at 2 p.m. Thursday at UNF Arena.
McGhee was one of three unanimous selections to the all-conference team. He was joined on the first team by Lipscomb’s Ahsan Asadullah and Bellarmine’s Pedro Bradshaw as the other two unanimous selections.
Bellarmine’s Dylan Penn and UNF’s Carter Hendricksen filled out the first team. Hendricksen also was named the league’s scholar-athlete of the year.
McGhee seized the reins as the league’s top player with a sizzling close to the regular season. He averaged 27.25 points on 38-for-65 (58.4%) shooting from the field and 27-for-45 (60%) shooting from 3-point range over the past four games, which included a career-high 34 in the winner-take-all showdown at Bellarmine that secured the Flames’ first outright league regular-season title.
McGhee, the 5-foot-8 junior guard, joins Caleb Homesley (2020, ASUN), Jesse Sanders (2011, Big South), Bailey Alston (1988, Mason-Dixon) and Cliff Webber (1985, Mason-Dixon) as Liberty players to garner conference player of the year honors.
McGhee averaged a career-high 15.5 points and shot 41.4% from 3-point range this season.
“There’s not many guys I’ve seen that can shoot with the range and the accuracy that he has,” McKay said of McGhee.
Cuffee cemented his place as one of the program’s best defensive players with the honor, to go along with his second-team all-conference selection. The 6-foot-4 guard became the Flames’ top perimeter defender following Lovell Cabbil’s graduation in 2019. With Cuffee leading the way, Liberty finished the 2019-20 regular season second in the nation in scoring defense and capped the 2020-21 regular season ranked third in scoring defense.
Cuffee becomes the second player recruited by McKay to win a conference defensive player of the year. McKay recruited Malcolm Brogdon to Virginia during his six seasons as associate head coach to Tony Bennett, and Brogdon swept the ACC player and defensive player of the year honors in 2015-16.
“There’s very few players that I’ve ever witnessed live that can influence the outcome of a game without ever scoring a point,” McKay said. “ … In our conference, or even when we play up a little bit, Elijah Cuffee is usually the best defender on the floor. I’m biased, I know, but to me he’s the best defender in the league and one of the best in the nation.”
McKay was named coach of the year for the third time in his career, and all of those honors have come in his second stint at Liberty. He was named the 2016 Big South coach of the year and then shared the 2020 ASUN honor with North Florida’s Matthew Driscoll.
McKay is the 10th coach in ASUN history to win multiple coach of the year awards, and he joins Frank Kerns (1987 and 1988), Tommy Vardeman (1990 and 1991), John Kresse (1997 and 1998), Bob Hoffman (2013 and 2014), Driscoll (2015 and 2016), and Joe Dooley (2017 and 2018) in winning back-to-back coach of the year honors.
Flames redshirt sophomore Blake Preston was named to the ASUN men’s basketball all-academic team.