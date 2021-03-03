Liberty trio sweeps major ASUN men's basketball postseason awards

Cuffee becomes the second player recruited by McKay to win a conference defensive player of the year. McKay recruited Malcolm Brogdon to Virginia during his six seasons as associate head coach to Tony Bennett, and Brogdon swept the ACC player and defensive player of the year honors in 2015-16.

“There’s very few players that I’ve ever witnessed live that can influence the outcome of a game without ever scoring a point,” McKay said. “ … In our conference, or even when we play up a little bit, Elijah Cuffee is usually the best defender on the floor. I’m biased, I know, but to me he’s the best defender in the league and one of the best in the nation.”

McKay was named coach of the year for the third time in his career, and all of those honors have come in his second stint at Liberty. He was named the 2016 Big South coach of the year and then shared the 2020 ASUN honor with North Florida’s Matthew Driscoll.

McKay is the 10th coach in ASUN history to win multiple coach of the year awards, and he joins Frank Kerns (1987 and 1988), Tommy Vardeman (1990 and 1991), John Kresse (1997 and 1998), Bob Hoffman (2013 and 2014), Driscoll (2015 and 2016), and Joe Dooley (2017 and 2018) in winning back-to-back coach of the year honors.

Flames redshirt sophomore Blake Preston was named to the ASUN men’s basketball all-academic team.

