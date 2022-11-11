Liberty uncharacteristically overwhelmed in blowout loss at No. 20 Alabama

Liberty hasn’t been overwhelmed or knocked out of a men’s basketball game in recent memory. The Flames, since a 39-point loss to No. 6 Indiana in the third game of the 2016-17 season, have been competitive and won their share of games against power conference opponents.

No. 20 Alabama took the fight out of Liberty with a back-breaking run in the second half.

Mark Sears scored a game-high 22 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists, as the Crimson Tide shot 60% from the field in the second half to pull away for a 95-59 win over the Flames on Friday evening at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“I’ve sat on that sideline for a few games as a Liberty representative and I just don’t remember us being as overwhelmed as I felt like we were today, second half especially,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said. “I just felt like we rushed a bit offensively, and then defensively I felt like our program has been built on a defensive identity and for whatever reason, I’ll do a better job of coaching. They got 38 foul attempts and it’s part of their gameplan, but I’ve got to do a better job of teaching our guys how to keep them out of the paint without fouling.”

The Crimson Tide (2-0) exerted their dominance over a scintillating second half. They shot 15 of 25 from the field and used an extended 29-7 run spanning 9 ½ minutes to take a 82-49 lead.

Alabama shot 31 of 38 from the free-throw line, including 21 of 26 in the second half. It is the most free throws Liberty has allowed a team to attempt since Dec. 18, 2018, when Alabama attempted 39 free throws in an 84-75 win in the Rocket City Classic.

“We didn’t play the way I think we’re capable of, but Alabama had a lot to do with that,” McKay said. “Anytime you give up 31 made free throws, 17 second-chance points and 16 points off turnovers, … that’s not a good recipe for victory. Hopefully we will learn a lot from this.”

Brandon Miller had 20 points and eight rebounds. Rylan Griffen had 16 points and Jaden Bradley added 10 points off the bench for the Tide.

The Flames (1-1) were led by Shiloh Robinson’s team-high 11 points. Alabama native Brody Peebles added 10 points off the bench before fouling out with 54 seconds remaining.

Darius McGhee, the nation’s second-leading scorer last season, was limited to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting. It ended his streak of 29 straight games scoring in double figures, which was the second-longest streak in the nation entering the night.

He hadn’t scored in single digits since a nine-point outing against Manhattan in the MAAC/ASUN Challenge on Nov. 20, 2021.

The Crimson Tide made sure McGhee was constantly harassed and didn’t get any clean looks at the basket, whether those were from beyond the arc or in the paint.

Kyle Rode and Joseph Venzant scored nine points apiece.

The Flames shot 32.7% for the game and were 7 of 27 from the field in the second half.

“I felt like we had great opportunities, great shots, but just didn’t knock them down,” Venzant said. “Of course, I don’t think we’re going to have most nights like that. I feel like we have a really good shooting team and tonight it just wasn’t falling for us. Difficulties on the offensive end and then leading to the defensive end not getting stops, it kind of breaks your team down.”

Alabama made 10 3-pointers after making only three in its season opener Monday against Longwood. The ability to knock down perimeter shots opened up driving lanes in the second half.

The Crimson Tide had 34 points in the paint.

“I think from a physicality standpoint, I feel we have some of the best defenders in the country regardless of conference,” Rode said. “We’ve just got to get better. It’s the second game of the season. … We’ll keep building on it.”

McGhee only had two first-half points, which came on a layup with 14:11 left, and it put Liberty ahead 14-13.

Alabama went on an 11-0 run to take a 24-14 lead, but the Flames responded with back-to-back 3s from Peebles and Rode to cut the deficit to four.

McGhee had five quick points early in the second half to cut the deficit to 44-36, but the Tide used an 18-6 run to go ahead 64-42 and never looked back.

“This is one game. I think, to their credit, our guys have raised expectations so high people expect us to win every time,” McKay said. “… There’s a long runway to conference play and postseason play, so I don’t think you’ll see too many teams overwhelm us like Alabama did.”

Freshman point guard Colin Porter, making his second straight start, had six points on 2-of-2 shooting from 3-point range, pulled down two rebounds, dished out two assists and did not commit a turnover in 26 minutes.

“He’s going to be one of the best players that had put on a uniform for us,” McKay said of Porter. “We have a few guys like that. He’s learning. He and Zach [Cleveland] are kind of learning by the fire, but this is good for us. I can tell you we’ll respond.”