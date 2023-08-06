Tajh Boyd, a Liberty University freshman offensive lineman from Chesapeake who led Oscar Smith High School to back-to-back state championships, has died at age 19, the school said in a statement released Sunday.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Boyd had been working with Liberty's football team since January, according to the release, and recently had been taking part in training camp activities as preparation for the upcoming season.

A cause of death was not released Sunday.

A statement from Liberty's athletic department signed by athletic director Ian McCaw and head coach Jamey Chadwell noted that Boyd's "impact on the program will be felt for years to come."

"... We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly," the statement continued.

Boyd was a three-star recruit out of Oscar Smith, which celebrated state titles in 2020 and '21. He chose Liberty over offers from numerous schools, including Virginia Tech, Duke and James Madison.

Boyd hoped to one day visit Tokyo, he told Liberty's sports information department. He said he prayed before every game. He noted that his most memorable athletic moment was receiving his first college scholarship. And he was inspired by his mother's determination to see her son succeed.

"She raised me by herself with no help and she [is] the strongest person I know," Boyd told LU. "She never gave up."

Sunday's statement from LU also read: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Tajh’s family, his teammates and friends, our football coaching staff, as well as our entire athletics department and the greater Liberty University community. We grieve together as a family and will seek guidance, comfort and understanding from the Lord during these difficult times."