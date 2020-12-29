Liberty University men's basketball coach Ritchie McKay tests positive for COVID-19

Liberty University men's basketball coach Ritchie McKay has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Tuesday evening.

According to the release, McKay received a positive result this week, has experienced mild symptoms and is self-isolating since learning of his positive test. He will be absent Friday and Saturday when Liberty travels to Nashville, Tennessee, to begin conference play in the ASUN by playing at Lipscomb.

McKay has his team off to an 8-3 start this season. LU enters conference play having won four straight and is averaging 88.5 points per game during that streak. Last month, the Flames were picked to finish second in the ASUN preseason poll behind Lipscomb.

Liberty is coming off its best season in school history, during which it won a program-best 30 games and captured the ASUN regular-season and tournament titles for the second straight year.

Tuesday's release said McKay is following guidelines set by local health officials and Liberty's medical staff.

"I have complete faith in our coaching staff to lead our team through my absence," he said via the release. "Throughout our season our players have been great in dealing with these challenging times and I am confident they will persevere."