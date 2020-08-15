Liberty updates football COVID-19 testing protocols

“In the conversations that I have with our players, I do think there has been definitely a heightened awareness of accountability,” Freeze said Friday. “In July, I think we went through a period where we weren’t really accountable because we really didn’t have a great understanding or didn’t maybe believe that it could really happen to us because we’d gone so long really of not affecting us here.

“Then we had a spike [of cases in Lynchburg], and I think from that time on to this point, I do believe our team has been much more aware of being accountable. Can that continue throughout? I sure hope so. I think for us to have a college football season, I think that’s going to be critical at every institution that’s trying to play is just sacrificing and being very self-disciplined with where you are, who you are around and taking the proper precautions.”

Voluntary workouts at Liberty began June 1, and the program’s newcomers — incoming freshmen and junior college transfers — were on campus by June 14.