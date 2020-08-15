Liberty updates football COVID-19 testing protocols

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze spoke highly of the team’s strong coronavirus testing numbers Friday. No players had tested positive for COVID-19 for more than three weeks, which he said showed a willingness to make sacrifices to play football this season.
Freeze added no tests had been taken in more than two weeks “because no one’s screened with any symptoms.”
Athletic officials from Syracuse and North Carolina State, two of the three ACC programs on Liberty’s 2020 schedule, reacted Saturday to Freeze’s comments, with one saying the comments were “deeply troubling.”
“Coach Freeze’s comments describing Liberty’s inadequate approach to COVID-19 testing are deeply troubling, and pose a threat to the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack told reporters. “The ACC has very clear testing protocols in place that all scheduled non-conference opponents must adhere to."
Freeze, in an Aug. 7 virtual press conference, said the entire team and staff were tested prior to the beginning of training camp. He told The News & Advance in a text message Saturday the same group consisting of 107 players and 33 coaching staff members are scheduled to be tested this week.
The university said the testing being conducted is Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) baseline testing for the entire football team bubble.
“Liberty has worked tirelessly to make sure we are kept safe and healthy during this time. Proper precautions have been taken from day 1 and they will continue to be!!!” redshirt senior quarterback Chris Ferguson tweeted Saturday.
Saturday afternoon, Liberty released a statement saying its protocols will follow NCAA requirements for testing, and the program will meet the testing guidelines for competition established by each conference if those are above the NCAA standard.
The NCAA in July put out guidelines stating weekly surveillance testing should be performed for student-athletes, plus “inner bubble” personnel for whom physical distancing, masking and other protective features are not maintained.
Athletic director Ian McCaw said in an Aug. 6 interview Liberty will comply with the ACC’s COVID-19 safety protocols to play Virginia Tech (Nov. 7), Syracuse (Oct. 17) and N.C. State (Nov. 21) this season.
An N.C. State athletic official told The (Raleigh) News & Observer the university has communicated the ACC protocols and expectations with Liberty.
The ACC’s safety protocols require schools — including nonconference opponents like Liberty — to test all players, coaches and support staff weekly beginning with the start of the regular season. Those tests must be conducted within three days of the scheduled contest (for example, Wednesdays for Saturday games).
Liberty also announced Saturday it contracted Radeas Labs to conduct in-season testing. Radeas is located in Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Liberty said the company’s clients include ACC members.
Freeze on Friday said the team’s policy will be to test every Wednesday throughout the regular season, which is slated to begin Sept. 12 at home against a to-be-determined FCS opponent.
Liberty also has to follow safety protocols issued by Conference USA when playing Western Kentucky, Florida International and Southern Mississippi and the protocols set by the Sun Belt Conference when playing Louisiana-Monroe.
Freeze previously said “a few” players had tested positive and they “were not extremely sick in any manner.” He did not say how many players tested positive, but they were back in time for the start of training camp.
“In the conversations that I have with our players, I do think there has been definitely a heightened awareness of accountability,” Freeze said Friday. “In July, I think we went through a period where we weren’t really accountable because we really didn’t have a great understanding or didn’t maybe believe that it could really happen to us because we’d gone so long really of not affecting us here.
“Then we had a spike [of cases in Lynchburg], and I think from that time on to this point, I do believe our team has been much more aware of being accountable. Can that continue throughout? I sure hope so. I think for us to have a college football season, I think that’s going to be critical at every institution that’s trying to play is just sacrificing and being very self-disciplined with where you are, who you are around and taking the proper precautions.”
Voluntary workouts at Liberty began June 1, and the program’s newcomers — incoming freshmen and junior college transfers — were on campus by June 14.
Freeze, speaking to the media in the middle of June, said every player went through a daily screening process in which head football athletic trainer Barry Finke checked temperatures and asked questions regarding their health. The screening, according to Freeze, was the “best practice” until a definitive testing policy was in place to meet the NCAA’s recommendation.
"I think our medical team that we lean on for advice and for protocols, we've been very, very conservative and tried to, if there was any chance someone was in the contact tracing, we certainly put them in quarantine pretty quickly to try to protect them,” Freeze said Monday.
