LIberty uses big first-half run to seize control and rout South Carolina

Kyle Rode scored a career-high 18 points to lead five players in double figures and Liberty used a big run late in the first half to seize control and cruise to a 78-62 victory Saturday over South Carolina in the Hall of Fame Classic at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Flames (2-1) won for the second time in as many games against an SEC opponent after defeating Mississippi State on Thursday night in the consolation game of the Space Coast Challenge.

“To our guys' credit, I think given the early season schedule, they've battled and they have a belief we are a good program,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said.

Liberty, which has opened the season with three consecutive games against power conference opponents, plays either TCU or Tulsa in Sunday’s Hall of Fame Classic championship game.

The Flames have defeated seven power conference opponents under McKay and six of those triumphs have come in the last four seasons.

Liberty improved to 4-1 in its last five games against SEC schools.

Elijah Cuffee and Keegan McDowell each scored 13 points against USC. The two combined to shoot 10 of 13 from the field and each made three 3-pointers.