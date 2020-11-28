LIberty uses big first-half run to seize control and rout South Carolina

Kyle Rode scored a career-high 18 points to lead five players in double figures and Liberty used a big run late in the first half to seize control and cruise to a 78-62 victory Saturday over South Carolina in the Hall of Fame Classic at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Flames (2-1) won for the second time in as many games against an SEC opponent after defeating Mississippi State on Thursday night in the consolation game of the Space Coast Challenge.
“To our guys' credit, I think given the early season schedule, they've battled and they have a belief we are a good program,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said.
Liberty, which has opened the season with three consecutive games against power conference opponents, plays either TCU or Tulsa in Sunday’s Hall of Fame Classic championship game.
The Flames have defeated seven power conference opponents under McKay and six of those triumphs have come in the last four seasons.
Liberty improved to 4-1 in its last five games against SEC schools.
Elijah Cuffee and Keegan McDowell each scored 13 points against USC. The two combined to shoot 10 of 13 from the field and each made three 3-pointers.
Chris Parker had 12 points and five assists after posting a double-double in the win over Mississippi State.
Darius McGhee, who set career highs in scoring in the two Space Coast Challenge games, finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Liberty shot 56.3% from the field and made 11 3-pointers.
The Flames set a program record with 19 made 3s against MSU.
The Gamecocks (0-1) trailed 17-16 on Keyshawn Bryant’s putback dunk with 7:43 remaining, but the Flames unleashed a 16-2 run spanning 3 minutes to take a 33-18 lead.
Five different Liberty players scored during the game-deciding run, with McDowell capping the run by securing an offensive rebound and scoring on a driving layup.
USC shot 10 of 30 from the field in the first half and trailed by double digits the entire second half.
“I think we're starting to get some resiliency to us on that end of the floor,” McKay said of his team’s defensive performance. “I like the way we're growing.”
AJ Lawson scored 12 points for the Gamecocks. Jermaine Couisnard and Bryant each scored 10 points.
