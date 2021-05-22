Liberty uses big second inning to keep its season alive in Knoxville Regional

Autumn Bishop’s bases-clearing double highlighted a five-run second inning and Liberty kept its season alive by defeating Eastern Kentucky 5-1 in a Knoxville Regional elimination game Saturday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The No. 24/25 Flames (43-14) play host Tennessee (42-14) at 6:16 p.m. Saturday in another elimination game. The winner advances to play James Madison in the Knoxville Regional championship at noon Sunday.

Liberty scored all five of its runs in the second inning with only two hits in the frame. The Flames took advantage of three errors, three walks and a hit batter to chase EKU starter Tori Peterson.

Devyn Howard’s single into right field advanced Emily Sweat to advance to third, and the throw to third went into foul territory and allowed Sweat to score.

Bishop followed four batters later by ripping a bases-clearing double into the right-center field gap to score Howard, Madison Via and Caroline Hudson.

Kara Canetto reached on a fielding error two batters after Bishop’s double to allow Bishop to score for a 5-0 lead.

The run support was enough for Emily Kirby (16-5) and Karlie Keeney.