Liberty uses second-half defensive stand to pull away from Maryland-Eastern Shore

The energy and momentum was shifting to Maryland-Eastern Shore midway through the second half. The Hawks, thanks to a quick burst of points, cut Liberty’s lead to one point. The full-court press and quick shooting was paying off.
Darius McGhee took over by attacking the rim and finishing in the paint. Isiah Warfield induced back-to-back turnovers. Liberty’s shots started falling. UMES felt the pressure of the Flames’ pack-line defense. It was all over after that.
McGhee scored a game-high 19 points, and Liberty held Maryland-Eastern Shore to 10 points over the final 12 minutes to secure a 73-61 victory before an announced crowd of 3,000 fans Saturday evening inside Liberty Arena.
“We told our guys this would be a really competitive game because they won’t quit. I was really proud of our group in the second half,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “I thought we had a defensive consistency toward the end there that looked more like ourselves. Obviously we’ve got a team that shares the ball and got some great looks. It didn’t quite hit at the clip or the rate that we’re capable of offensively, but happy with the outcome.”
The Flames (3-3) won their second consecutive game heading into Thursday’s home showdown with Missouri. Liberty had lost three straight against LSU, Iona and Manhattan before rebounding with triumphs over Bethune-Cookman and UMES.
“It’s always great to win. We’re a young team. In years past, we had this really high expectation of always going to win because we’ve won a lot, but it’s really hard,” Liberty forward Shiloh Robinson said. “I think the three losses were good for us and we got to learn. Hopefully learning from our mistakes we’ll get better. We’re on the right trajectory. These two games were important for us.”
The Hawks (2-4) trailed by nine early in the second half and outscored Liberty 15-7 over a 5½-minute stretch to trim the deficit to 52-51 on Da’Shawn Phillip’s jumper.
His jumper capped a three-possession, 70-second stretch in which Zion Styles, Donchevell Nugent and Phillip scored eight points.
That is when Liberty’s defense took over.
UMES went seven minutes without a field goal, and McGhee scored seven points and Joseph Venzant added a 3-pointer as a 10-2 run helped extend the lead to 62-53 with 6:15 remaining.
“I think it’s always important that you’re playing as hard or harder than your opponent,” McKay said. “We really do have some selfless guys. I thought our energy was good the whole game. I thought our execution waned a little bit in those dry patches. When you have a young team, that’s kind of what you get.”
McGhee scored 19 points despite shooting 1 of 9 from 3-point range. He attacked the basket and shot 7 of 9 from inside the arc. The guard added six rebounds.
Keegan McDowell scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half. Robinson added a career-high 13 points to go along with seven rebounds.
“For our offense, the amount of attention that Darius gets is incredible, and he handles it the best he can, the best I know of anybody that would handle it. He’s getting double-teamed and denied,” McDowell said. “We’ve just got to execute on the back end, and guys like Kyle, Shiloh, like when Darius gets it out of the double and we’re playing 4-on-3 on the back side, it makes it so much easier because they’re great decision makers, they’re good finishers at the rim.”
Dom London led UMES with 16 points. Nugent and Styles finished with 10 points apiece.
The Hawks shot 3 of 14 from the field and committed six turnovers after cutting the Flames’ lead to 52-51.
Robinson, Venzant and Warfield combined for four of Liberty’s eight steals. Warfield drew a charge and had a steal on back-to-back possessions early in the Flames’ late-game run.
“I think [Robinson] and Isiah and Joseph Venzant, that’s one of the roles they excel in in our program,” McKay said of his defensive stoppers.