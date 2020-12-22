Liberty uses sizzling offensive stretch to throttle Alcorn State

Liberty has enjoyed a sizzling offensive start to its men’s basketball season. The Flames are making 3-pointers at a ridiculously high rate and points are not hard to come by in the opening month-plus of the campaign.
However, there has been a drawback that has come from the gaudy offensive numbers: Liberty developed a propensity for turning it over at a higher rate than in previous seasons. The Flames weren’t turning it over much at all — roughly 10 per game in the first 10 games of the season — but those miscues were something coach Ritchie McKay wanted to get under control.
McKay will highlight an 18-minute stretch from Tuesday’s game against Alcorn State in upcoming film study for his team to watch to see how good it can be when it is not committing turnovers.
Liberty, in that lengthy stretch spanning the first and second halves, scored on 27 of 32 possessions and extended a one-possession advantage to an insurmountable 36-point lead.
That efficient streak allowed the Flames to cruise to a record-setting 108-65 victory over the Braves at Liberty Arena and enter the Christmas break with momentum before ASUN Conference play begins.
“When you combine an unselfish, intentional offensive possession with a defensive possession where you’re trying to limit what they do every day, I think you’ve got a chance to have some success,” McKay said. “Our guys have really owned that.”
Liberty’s 108 points are the most it has scored in a game since Jan. 2, 2010, when the Flames edged VMI 110-102 in Lexington.
It is the second time the Flames have reached the century mark in McKay’s two tenures at Liberty. The Flames scored 103 points in a 15-point victory over the Keydets in the 2008 Big South Conference tournament quarterfinals at the Vines Center.
“Our group is fun to watch. … They play for one another,” McKay said. “The hardest job I have is trying to equitably distribute the minutes because there’s a lot of guys that can contribute. When we’re right offensively, we’re tough because we can score at all three levels and have good shooters and really unselfish guys.”
The lack of turnovers allowed the Flames (8-3) to get quality looks against the Braves (0-3).
Liberty shot a Division I-era record 66% from the field (thanks to 26 assists on 35 made field goals) and shot a blistering 18 of 30 from 3-point range.
The Flames entered the game ranked second in the nation with 116 made 3-pointers, one behind San Francisco's 117.
Darius McGhee scored a team-high 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting.
McGhee and the other four starters combined for 77 points on 28-of-38 shooting from the field and 14-of-22 shooting from 3-point range. They collectively had 17 assists and only two turnovers.
“I think offensively we’re trending upward,” McKay said.
Blake Preston and Elijah Cuffee each scored 16 points.
Preston shot 7 of 7 from the field and pulled down nine rebounds.
“I think Blake’s presence in the post is mirroring some Scottie James-like accuracy,” McKay said.
Kyle Rode scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting and dished out a career-high nine assists while not committing a turnover. Point guard Chris Parker added 11 points and five assists without turning the ball over once.
The strong play from the starters allowed McKay to again play his bench extended minutes.
Jonathan Jackson scored eight points and Shiloh Robinson added seven points.
“We can always get better. We’re not a finished product by any means,” McKay said. “I think what has been a blessing in disguise has been the depth that we have has allowed us to not play our starters or heavy minutes guys as much. I think there’s a development for those younger guys or inexperienced guys that coincides with offloading some of your high-minute guys.
“That variably will change when league play starts [New Year's Day at Lipscomb] because the games obviously are significant and you’re positioning for seeding and trying to win a championship. We weren’t really in any close games after the first five [against power conference opponents], so I think that execution down the stretch will be something that we pay a lot of attention to when the break ends.”
Liberty led 15-12 after Alcorn State’s Anthony Fairley’s jumper with 11:57 left in the first half.
Fairley’s basket came after the Flames’ second and final turnover of the opening half.
Liberty scored on 19 of 24 possessions to close the first half and extended the three-point lead to a comfortable 57-33 halftime cushion.
The Flames’ 57 first-half points are the most in an opening half under McKay and the most since scoring 65 in a 2007 matchup against VMI.
“Our guys deserve a lot of credit for their buy-in with what we’re trying to accomplish,” McKay said.
Troymain Crosby led the Braves with 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting.
Alcorn State dished out a season-high six assists after recording seven total assists in its first two games.