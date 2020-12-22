Liberty uses sizzling offensive stretch to throttle Alcorn State

Liberty has enjoyed a sizzling offensive start to its men’s basketball season. The Flames are making 3-pointers at a ridiculously high rate and points are not hard to come by in the opening month-plus of the campaign.

However, there has been a drawback that has come from the gaudy offensive numbers: Liberty developed a propensity for turning it over at a higher rate than in previous seasons. The Flames weren’t turning it over much at all — roughly 10 per game in the first 10 games of the season — but those miscues were something coach Ritchie McKay wanted to get under control.

McKay will highlight an 18-minute stretch from Tuesday’s game against Alcorn State in upcoming film study for his team to watch to see how good it can be when it is not committing turnovers.

Liberty, in that lengthy stretch spanning the first and second halves, scored on 27 of 32 possessions and extended a one-possession advantage to an insurmountable 36-point lead.

That efficient streak allowed the Flames to cruise to a record-setting 108-65 victory over the Braves at Liberty Arena and enter the Christmas break with momentum before ASUN Conference play begins.