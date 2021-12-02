Liberty uses suffocating defense to stifle Missouri and extend home winning streak

"Those are big 3s," Martin said.

Keegan McDowell scored in double figures for the third straight game with 12 points. He added six rebounds for Liberty.

The Flames have won three straight after losing on the road at LSU and in back-to-back games to Iona and Manhattan in the ASUN/MAAC Challenge.

McKay said previously he and associate head coach Brad Soucie thought the defensive performance against Manhattan was similar to the Flames’ last loss at home on Jan. 29, 2019 against Lipscomb.

The triumphs over Bethune-Cookman and Maryland-Eastern Shore featured stretches here and there of the type of defense Liberty has become known for under McKay.

Liberty put it all together Thursday in an outing that could be a defining one in this season.

“It was just a growth period. We got through that, and we really had to unify and really hone on with our system and with our program,” McGhee said. “We’ve just been harping on that and leaning on those things throughout this stretch. When you win games like this, it helps guys and gives them confidence to show this is the right way to do it, it works.”

Dribbles: Blake Preston came off the bench and scored seven points and pulled down five rebounds in 11 minutes. He made all three of his shots. “Blake didn’t get the minutes he’s used to, but boy he was efficient with the minutes he had," McKay said. … Freshman Brody Peebles had six points on 2-of-2 shooting from 3-point range. … Fellow freshman Joseph Venzant pulled down a career-high seven rebounds and only took one shot while serving as the Flames' go-to perimeter defender.

