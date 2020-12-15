Liberty utilizes big first-half run to throttle South Carolina State

South Carolina State was spotted a nine-point lead Tuesday night against Liberty.
That advantage quickly went up in flames.
Liberty suffocated the Bulldogs on the defensive end and unleashed a 3-point barrage that buried the visitors. The Flames easily recovered from a sluggish opening 6 1/2 minutes and thoroughly dominated in claiming an 82-52 victory at Liberty Arena.
Liberty (5-3) went on a 39-2 run spanning nearly 12 minutes and took a 44-16 lead on Jonathan Jackson’s first career basket — a 3-pointer — with 51.7 seconds left in the first half.
“I saw glimpses in the first half of excellence on the defensive end. I was really pleased with that,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “. ... We continue to try to exhort our guys to be hard to play against defensively and the details will usually add up if you continue to honor that process.”
Jackson, the younger brother of former North Carolina standout Justin Jackson, missed the first eight games with an illness that was not COVID-related, according to McKay, and made his debut against the Bulldogs. The freshman scored six points on 2-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.
“It felt good,” Jackson said. “ … For me, I was just doing as much as I could off the court to help my team and also just get as much work in as I can and just back on the court with my brothers.”
The Flames’ massive run featured them scoring the final 31 points of the spurt. S.C. State was held without a field goal for the final 10 minutes and 50 seconds of the first half.
Liberty came within nine points of matching Ohio’s Division I men's basketball record of 40 consecutive points scored. The Bobcats set the mark Dec. 6 in a rout of Cleveland State.
“We try and value each possession,” McKay said. “What I was most excited about is the combination of a good defensive stop and then sound execution on the offensive end.”
The Bulldogs’ saving grace from a full-fledged shutout to close the opening half was Rashaan Edwards’ free throw with 45.9 seconds left.
Elijah Cuffee and Darius McGhee each scored 16 points and both shot 6 of 10 from the field with four made 3s.
McGhee scored 14 points during the 31-0 run.
Blake Preston made his first career start and recorded his first double-double with 13 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. He shot 5 of 7 from the field.
“It was a lot of fun,” Preston said.
Chris Parker scored eight points, dished out four assists and had four steals during the game-defining run. The senior point guard finished with 11 points, eight assists and five steals.
His first six points came over a three-possession stretch in a 55-second span that ignited the 39-2 run.
“I think we just needed a little push. Came out a little slow and obviously that’s not a good way to start,” Parker said. “I think just with the energy that we had maybe coming from those couple of baskets and couple of steals I think really amped the intensity up. When our intensity’s up, we’re firing on all cylinders.”
The Flames entered the game leading the nation with 90 made 3-pointers, and they added to their tally again Tuesday night.
Liberty shot 13 of 33 from distance to give it 103 made 3s through nine games.
It is the fastest the Flames have reached the century mark in made 3s dating back to the 2009 season.
“I really like it when their 3s go in. We’ve got really good shooters. It’s something that we recruit,” McKay said. “Those guys have worked tirelessly on game-ready shots. The understated common denominator in a lot of those clean looks is the group’s unselfishness. It’s fabulous, and they’re really fun to coach. Hopefully we can keep doing work. We’re nowhere near the best version of ourselves, but we are on the journey.”
S.C. State, on the other hand, struggled shooting from beyond the arc entering the game. The Bulldogs ranked 276th in the nation at a shooting percentage of 27.8%.
However, they came out of the gates on fire by making four of their first six attempts from 3-point range (and shot 5 of 10 from the field in the opening 6 1/2 minutes) to take a 14-5 lead.
That feel-good shooting quickly succumbed to Liberty’s pack-line defense.
The Bulldogs made four of their next 24 shots as the Flames’ extended their lead to 67-25 with a little more than 11 minutes remaining.
S.C. State, after the sizzling start from 3-point range, made 4 of 15 from beyond the arc over the final 33 minutes.
Edwards led S.C. State with 14 points. Floyd Rideau Jr. added 10 points.
The Bulldogs made four of their final five shots and ended the game on a 9-0 run to prevent the final margin from being closer to 40 points.
