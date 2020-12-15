Liberty utilizes big first-half run to throttle South Carolina State

His first six points came over a three-possession stretch in a 55-second span that ignited the 39-2 run.

“I think we just needed a little push. Came out a little slow and obviously that’s not a good way to start,” Parker said. “I think just with the energy that we had maybe coming from those couple of baskets and couple of steals I think really amped the intensity up. When our intensity’s up, we’re firing on all cylinders.”

The Flames entered the game leading the nation with 90 made 3-pointers, and they added to their tally again Tuesday night.

Liberty shot 13 of 33 from distance to give it 103 made 3s through nine games.

It is the fastest the Flames have reached the century mark in made 3s dating back to the 2009 season.

“I really like it when their 3s go in. We’ve got really good shooters. It’s something that we recruit,” McKay said. “Those guys have worked tirelessly on game-ready shots. The understated common denominator in a lot of those clean looks is the group’s unselfishness. It’s fabulous, and they’re really fun to coach. Hopefully we can keep doing work. We’re nowhere near the best version of ourselves, but we are on the journey.”