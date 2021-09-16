Liberty utilizing dynamic slot receivers Stubbs, Douglas early in season

The first two weeks of the season have provided Liberty new ways to utilize DJ Stubbs and DeMario Douglas in the passing attack. Several looks have featured both slot receivers on the field at the same time, and they have the freedom to line up anywhere in the formation.
Stubbs and Douglas have been the most consistent weapons in Liberty’s passing attack, and the two have developed a rapport with quarterback Malik Willis that allows him to look their way on any down and distance.
The play of the two slot receivers has helped offset injuries that have plagued the Flames’ outside receivers through the first two weeks.
Noah Frith, expected to be the go-to receiver on the outside for Willis, is battling back from a broken bone in his right hand and is expected to play Saturday when Liberty (2-0) hosts Old Dominion (1-1) at 6 p.m. inside Williams Stadium. Jaivian Lofton, who had his breakout performance in a Liberty uniform in the season opener, is still battling a right knee injury suffered in the win over Campbell.
“We have so many weapons it’s a shame we can’t use them all,” Willis said. “I’m just glad [Frith] worked so hard with the training staff to get back right and he’s out there working hard. He never stopped working hard. I’m just glad he got the opportunity to come back out there full-go.”
Frith’s return gives the Flames a option on the boundary who can win one-on-one matchups to complement the dynamic play of Stubbs and Douglas.
The two slot receivers have accounted for 45% (23 of 51) of the targets through the first two weeks of the season. That number jumps to 49% when freshman Kylen Austin and redshirt sophomore D’Wayne Crawford’s targets against Campbell are factored in. (Austin is expected to play in a maximum of four games to preserve his year of eligibility.)
Stubbs and Douglas have combined for 16 of the team’s 32 receptions, 227 of the 473 receiving yards, and two of the four passing touchdowns.
“The more that we can play together and make it hard on the defense, it’s just going to make us better because we’re two explosive dudes,” Stubbs said. “I don’t see nobody stopping us. Us working together? You’re going to have a problem, I promise you.”
Douglas is responsible for both of those scores. He has scored on the Flames’ opening drive in both of their wins over Campbell and Troy. He got behind the Camels’ defense on a post route, and then was used in motion on a wheel route to easily score against the Trojans.
Lofton suffered his knee injury on his touchdown reception late against Campbell and tight end Jerome Jackson’s 2-yard score on fourth down gave the Flames a lead they never relinquished against Troy.
Getting the 6-foot-4 Frith back on the field could help balance the passing attack.
The outside receivers — Frith, Lofton, CJ Daniels, Treon Sibley, Stetson Moore and Brody Brumm — have been targeted 16 times with eight catches for 125 yards through two weeks.
Frith was targeted once in his return to the field against Troy.
“It’s very important. We need production from our outside guys,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “Last week, I got really conservative and just tried to control the game and we did. … That’s probably why he didn’t get as many targets. I look for those to increase as we continue to build.”
The 5-foot-8, 170-pound Douglas leads the team with 10 receptions and 125 yards as he emerges as a top target in the passing attack.
Stubbs, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound super senior, is slated to make his 50th appearance Saturday, and he has racked up 133 catches for 1,707 yards and seven touchdowns.
He had his breakout moment against the Monarchs in the 2018 season opener.
Stubbs scored the first touchdown in Liberty’s FBS era, and he finished with seven catches for 155 yards in that game. The Jacksonville, Florida, native had seven catches for 50 yards in his freshman season in 2017.
“That one little opportunity that I had changed a lot for me that season. It just showed me that you’re here, you can play,” Stubbs said. “This is the level that you can be at, you can play at. … I could honestly tell that was the game for me that honestly solidified to myself that I can really play at this level, and that really gave me that confidence to keep going at it during the game and again and again and again.”