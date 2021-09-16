Liberty utilizing dynamic slot receivers Stubbs, Douglas early in season

The first two weeks of the season have provided Liberty new ways to utilize DJ Stubbs and DeMario Douglas in the passing attack. Several looks have featured both slot receivers on the field at the same time, and they have the freedom to line up anywhere in the formation.

Stubbs and Douglas have been the most consistent weapons in Liberty’s passing attack, and the two have developed a rapport with quarterback Malik Willis that allows him to look their way on any down and distance.

The play of the two slot receivers has helped offset injuries that have plagued the Flames’ outside receivers through the first two weeks.

Noah Frith, expected to be the go-to receiver on the outside for Willis, is battling back from a broken bone in his right hand and is expected to play Saturday when Liberty (2-0) hosts Old Dominion (1-1) at 6 p.m. inside Williams Stadium. Jaivian Lofton, who had his breakout performance in a Liberty uniform in the season opener, is still battling a right knee injury suffered in the win over Campbell.