Liberty utilizing its entire stable of running backs to replace Hickson

Bruce Johnson isn’t one who is typically at a loss for words. The Liberty running backs coach is one of the most vocal and energetic coaches on Hugh Freeze’s staff.
There came a time early in training camp, though, when Johnson took several seconds to ponder the thought of replacing Frankie Hickson as the Flames’ lead running back.
Hickson was more than just the reliable tailback who did everything out of the backfield. He was the unquestioned leader in the locker room, a veteran whom every player respected and admired. They saw his dedication to the program and how he carried himself on the field. Hickson backed up his status by running hard in between the tackles, delivering an explosive burst when he reached the second level, keeping the pocket clean when Buckshot Calvert dropped back to pass and solidifying catches when receivers were covered down the field.
Johnson’s thoughts turned to the stable of running backs in the fold for the 2020 season. There isn’t one running back who could fill Hickson’s shoes. But there are five who collectively can produce at a high level and bring elements that as a whole can make the Flames every bit as dynamic out of the backfield as they were last season with Hickson leading the charge.
Joshua Mack and Peytton Pickett are the veteran presences who can run between the tackles and pick up a head of speed when they plant their feet into the turf. Troy Henderson and Shedro Louis are the young, explosive running backs that bring the electric potential on each play. Then there’s Frank Boyd, who in 2018 served as Hickson’s reliable backup in Liberty’s inaugural FBS season.
“Frankie was so dependable, so tough and took care of the football as well as any running back I’ve ever coached. That’s hard to replace,” Freeze said. “I do feel good about our running back room. I think we’ve got depth there. I think J-Mack is ready to take on the leadership of that and Peytton Pickett to step into his role. Then we’ve got some younger guys with Troy and Shedro and Frank that give you a little wiggle from that room also. I feel good about the depth.
“You lose a Frankie Hickson, that’s hard to replace.”
The Flames haven’t had a true every-down running back since D.J. Abnar in 2014. They have relied on two, sometimes three, running backs throughout the season. Johnson referred to the current staff’s philosophy as a “series thing,” which worked out well last season with Hickson and Mack as the primary backs in the offense.
Hickson got the start and the first series or two before Mack came in. The back who found the running lanes and delivered in pass protection got additional series. More often than not, Hickson got the nod and finished his stellar career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and the school record in career all-purpose yards.
Mack has ascended to the starter’s role and Pickett will be the second guy in the pecking order.
What’s different for 2020 is how all of the running backs will be used. The top five backs are entering their second season in Freeze’s offense, and he has added more to the playbook to get the dynamic players involved.
“Those guys know that when they’re given the opportunity, whether the ball’s being handed off or they’re out involved in a route or in protection, they add value just like they did last year,” Johnson said.
Mack (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) and Pickett (5-8, 220) fit the traditional running back mold with broad shoulders, strong hands and a workman mentality of churning out yards.
Henderson and Louis are the smaller, dynamic tailbacks with their 5-foot-8, 180-pound frames. They still can find lanes between the tackles on inside runs while also lining up in multiple positions and being used in a variety of ways that make opposing defensive coordinators lose sleep in their preparations.
Louis primarily handed the kickoff returns while working with the wide receivers last season, and his addition to the running back corps gives Johnson another weapon who poses as a home-run threat each time he touches the ball.
Henderson averaged nearly 9 yards per carry in his limited role, while Louis averaged more than 27 yards per kickoff return.
“I think it gives us a dynamic backfield with having Shedro and having Troy and those guys being speed guys and change up,” Johnson said. “Not only that, but Mack’s a good lane runner. He’s got some good vision. He brings some game-breaking ability as well. Pickett does give us some ability to run between the tackles and be strong, but not only that, he has a little speed. Those guys being in that weight room with Dom [strength and conditioning coach Dominic Studzinski] has showed up and is starting to show up now.”
Mack had some breakout games last season to take the pressure off Hickson. The Maine transfer and redshirt senior rushed for 792 yards and seven touchdowns and eclipsed the 100-yard plateau twice against New Mexico State and at Rutgers.
Pickett, along with Boyd, served as Hickson’s backup in 2018. Pickett finished that campaign with nine touchdowns before being relegated to a sporadic handoff here and there in the 2019 campaign.
“Their mentality is way better than what it was last year,” Johnson said o fhis running back stable. “They’re excited about doing the things that we did last year and just adding on to it.”
