Liberty utilizing its entire stable of running backs to replace Hickson

Bruce Johnson isn’t one who is typically at a loss for words. The Liberty running backs coach is one of the most vocal and energetic coaches on Hugh Freeze’s staff.

There came a time early in training camp, though, when Johnson took several seconds to ponder the thought of replacing Frankie Hickson as the Flames’ lead running back.

Hickson was more than just the reliable tailback who did everything out of the backfield. He was the unquestioned leader in the locker room, a veteran whom every player respected and admired. They saw his dedication to the program and how he carried himself on the field. Hickson backed up his status by running hard in between the tackles, delivering an explosive burst when he reached the second level, keeping the pocket clean when Buckshot Calvert dropped back to pass and solidifying catches when receivers were covered down the field.

Johnson’s thoughts turned to the stable of running backs in the fold for the 2020 season. There isn’t one running back who could fill Hickson’s shoes. But there are five who collectively can produce at a high level and bring elements that as a whole can make the Flames every bit as dynamic out of the backfield as they were last season with Hickson leading the charge.