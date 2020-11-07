Liberty validates Top 25 ranking by stunning Virginia Tech

Hooker, on a designed keeper, flipped the ball at the last moment to Raheem Blackshear for the two-point conversion and the tie with 5:46 left.

The opening 18 minutes featured Liberty dominating every phase of the game and taking a 14-3 lead. The Flames methodically chewed up yards and clock with bruising running, two touchdown passes from Willis (32 yards to CJ Yarbrough and a 2-yard strike that threaded the needle to Jerome Jackson), and a defense that didn’t allow Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker to get loose.

Though, the momentum began to turn once Hooker got into a groove.

The dual-threat quarterback took over in the run game with Khalil Herbert ruled out with a hamstring injury, and used his feet instead of his right arm to get the Hokies back into the game.

Hooker rushed for 90 of his 101 first-half yards after the Flames took the 11-point lead, and he danced and weaved his way through the Liberty defense to help the Hokies move the ball down the field.

The Hokies cut the deficit to 14-10 on Hooker’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Nick Gallo on a perfectly executed play-action pass.