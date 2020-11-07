Liberty validates Top 25 ranking by stunning Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Alex Barbir connected on a 51-yard field goal with 1 second remaining, and Liberty validated its first ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll by stunning Virginia Tech 38-35 Saturday at Lane Stadium.
The Flames (7-0) rushed the field in celebration after Barbir’s make, only to have to scurry back to the sideline for the ensuing kickoff.
Virginia Tech attempted to lateral the ball on the kickoff, but Micah Glaize and Peytton Pickett came up with the game-sealing tackle to secure the Flames’ second victory over an ACC program this season.
Barbir’s heroics capped a frantic fourth quarter.
Virginia Tech used a six-play, 75-yard drive that needed 49 seconds to tie the game at 35. Hendon Hooker completed three straight passes for 43 yards to get the ball into Liberty territory, and then Hooker found Tre Turner on a 12-yard fade route for a score that gave Liberty 52 seconds to win the game.
The Hokies’ drive to tie the game came after Peytton Pickett walked in untouch around the right side from 9 yards out to put the Flames ahead 35-28 with 1:41 remaining.
The nine-play, 75-yard drive featured Malik Willis doing it all with his right arm and two feet.
He rushed for 24 yards on the drive and even completed a 13-yard pass to CJ Yarbrough on third down after being hit while he threw.
His 13-yard run on second-and-8 to the Tech 9 set up Pickett’s go-ahead score.
The Flames seized momentum in the second half by getting a defensive stop, and the offense followed suit with a 95-yard scoring drive that was capped by Willis’ 19-yard touchdown run to put Liberty ahead 21-20 with 6:26 remaining in the third quarter.
Two special teams miscues by Tech allowed Liberty’s lead to grow even more.
Brian Johnson’s 50-yard field goal attempt was wide left to end a promising drive for the Hokies.
The defense followed suit by forcing a Liberty punt. Aidan Alves’ sky punt was muffed by Tayvion Robinson and Liberty’s Benjamin Alexander recovered the loose ball at the Tech 5.
Willis connected with a wide open Johnny Huntley on the next play to put the Flames ahead 28-20 with 10:29 remaining.
Hendon Hooker and the Hokies, though, weren’t going quietly.
Hooker engineered a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with his 9-yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Smith to cut the Flames’ lead to two.
Hooker, on a designed keeper, flipped the ball at the last moment to Raheem Blackshear for the two-point conversion and the tie with 5:46 left.
The opening 18 minutes featured Liberty dominating every phase of the game and taking a 14-3 lead. The Flames methodically chewed up yards and clock with bruising running, two touchdown passes from Willis (32 yards to CJ Yarbrough and a 2-yard strike that threaded the needle to Jerome Jackson), and a defense that didn’t allow Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker to get loose.
Though, the momentum began to turn once Hooker got into a groove.
The dual-threat quarterback took over in the run game with Khalil Herbert ruled out with a hamstring injury, and used his feet instead of his right arm to get the Hokies back into the game.
Hooker rushed for 90 of his 101 first-half yards after the Flames took the 11-point lead, and he danced and weaved his way through the Liberty defense to help the Hokies move the ball down the field.
The Hokies cut the deficit to 14-10 on Hooker’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Nick Gallo on a perfectly executed play-action pass.
Willis lost a fumble for a third straight game when Norell Pollard stripped him on third down and Jaylen Griffin recovered at the Liberty 30.
Hooker scored two plays later on a dazzling 12-yard run to give Tech a 17-14 lead.
The Flames appeared poised to either tie the game or retake the lead on a drive to the Tech 4, highlighted by Willis’ beautiful back shoulder pass to CJ Daniels for 13 yards.
However, Willis was forced out of the pocket, lost possession and Griffin recovered with a little more than a minute remaining in the half.
Hooker led a quick drive down the field that resulted in Brian Johnson’s 18-yard field goal for a 20-14 lead with 1 second left in the half.
Willis’ two lost fumbles negated plenty of good he did to put the Flames ahead.
He displayed his athleticism on a 14-play, 80-yard drive that took up nearly 7 1/2 minutes spanning the first and second quarters.
The redshirt junior dropped one snap and picked up nine yards on the scramble. Not long after, he rolled out, easily blew by a Tech defensive back and picked up seven more yards.
Then, on fourth-and-3 from the Tech 38, Willis rolled to his right, made a defender miss, and delivered a strike to Kevin Shaa to the Tech 3.
Willis found Jackson two plays later for a 2-yard score and a 14-3 lead with about 12 minutes left in the first half.
Liberty methodically worked down the field on its opening drive with five strong runs from Joshua Mack, highlighted by a 15-yard burst on fourth-and-2 to reach the Virginia Tech 32-yard line.
Willis, who didn’t need to throw the ball on the first eight plays of the drive, saw CJ Yarbrough easily win on a double move and lofted a perfectly thrown pass down the left sideline that Yarbrough caught in stride for a 32-yard score and a 7-0 lead to cap a more than 5-minute drive.
It was Yarbrough’s first receiving touchdown of the season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!