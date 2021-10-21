Liberty veteran offensive line playing with a chip on its shoulder

The Flames, despite ranking ninth in rushing yards in 2020, also were equally as poor in the red zone in the coronavirus pandemic-altered season by converting on 43 of 56 trips to finish 101st out of the 127 teams that played in the fall campaign.

“I don’t know that we’ve ever just dominated a line of scrimmage. We body blow, and then in the fourth quarter we’ve had success. That’s who we are,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “I don’t know of many offensive lines today outside of the elite ones that can just dominate these defensive lines that you play. You’ve got to get the dirty three yards and four yards, and we were very effective when we went with our tempo in the second half [at ULM]. That may be something that’s more advantageous for our O-line.”

Liberty was able to establish the running game in 2020 because of Freeze’s gameplan to play complementary football and keep the defense off the field as much as possible. The Flames convincingly won the time of possession battle and allowed the likes of Joshua Mack and Peytton Pickett to wear down opposing defensive lines over the course of the 60-minute games.