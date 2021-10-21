Liberty veteran offensive line playing with a chip on its shoulder

Momentum was squarely on Liberty’s sideline late in the first quarter against Louisiana-Monroe. Skyler Thomas returned a blocked field goal to the ULM 2-yard line, and the Flames offensive line was champing at the bit to clear a path into the end zone for the first points of the game.
Liberty attempted four runs inside the tight red zone, and four times the Warhawks kept the Flames from crossing the goal line. In fact, Liberty picked up a total of 1 yard in that four-play drive.
That sequence, in particular, has stuck with the offensive linemen during the week’s practices. It isn’t the first time this season the offensive line hasn’t been able to generate the necessary push to finish a drive with a touchdown. They want that change heading into Saturday’s game at North Texas (4 p.m. on ESPN+).
“I think when you get down there, it’s unacceptable, especially if you’re on the 1- or 2-yard line and you don’t score,” right tackle Cooper McCaw said. “The thing is it’s a mentality. You’ve just got to see who is the tougher team. We have struggled with that a little bit this year. … We’re playing with that chip. Every guy is going to try to prove something this week, especially after that goal-line stand we gave up last week.”
The Flames (5-2) opened the season scoring on 12 of 13 trips inside the red zone, and they are 13 of 18 in the past four games against Syracuse, UAB, Middle Tennessee and ULM. Liberty’s 80.6% conversion rate ranks 88th out of the 130 FBS teams.
The Flames, despite ranking ninth in rushing yards in 2020, also were equally as poor in the red zone in the coronavirus pandemic-altered season by converting on 43 of 56 trips to finish 101st out of the 127 teams that played in the fall campaign.
“I don’t know that we’ve ever just dominated a line of scrimmage. We body blow, and then in the fourth quarter we’ve had success. That’s who we are,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “I don’t know of many offensive lines today outside of the elite ones that can just dominate these defensive lines that you play. You’ve got to get the dirty three yards and four yards, and we were very effective when we went with our tempo in the second half [at ULM]. That may be something that’s more advantageous for our O-line.”
Liberty was able to establish the running game in 2020 because of Freeze’s gameplan to play complementary football and keep the defense off the field as much as possible. The Flames convincingly won the time of possession battle and allowed the likes of Joshua Mack and Peytton Pickett to wear down opposing defensive lines over the course of the 60-minute games.
Pickett elected to transfer to FCS Jackson State in the offseason, and Utah transfer T.J. Green joined Mack and Shedro Louis in the backfield. Green provides the Flames (5-2) with an electric tailback, whereas Pickett had the ability to run between the tackles and gain the bruising yards to help extend drives.
The running game was expected to continue to be a strength of the Flames this season with three running backs, quarterback Malik Willis and a veteran offensive lineman. The front five returned every starter and key backups from the 2020 campaign, but they haven’t consistently looked like the dominating group that pushed opposing defensive linemen around one season ago.
The goal-line stop withstanding, the Flames are averaging nearly 50 fewer rushing yards per game, and opponents have racked up as many sacks in seven games (22) as they recorded in 2020.
“We have to approach each week the same, but there definitely is a chip on our shoulder giving up multiple sacks each week and that’s not acceptable. I think this week, something that I’ve been specifically focusing on is the little things,” McCaw said. “ … As a group, we’re a very tough group, we play together, but I think that if we focus on the little things, we’re going to take that next step to where we want to be.”
Freeze said he “probably got away from the run a little bit too early” against ULM and hinted he may look to utilize the running attack more if the Flames elect to go with more of a tempo attack against the Mean Green (1-5, 0-3 Conference USA).
That could help Mack, Green and Louis get on track, especially if the Flames go with multiple tight end looks to counter stacked boxes.
“I think everybody has that hunger. We’re all hungry right now,” tight end Jerome Jackson said.
Mack had three consecutive 100-yard games to open the 2020 season. He has totaled 299 yards so far this season, and the super senior running back has the size (6-foot, 205 pounds) to wear down defenses behind a seasoned offensive line.
“I think that we play really well together and I think it’s trusting in each other and that gives us the confidence,” McCaw said.